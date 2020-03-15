Akash Sinha set up Cashfree, a payment and banking technology company, in 2015, along with co-founder Reeju Datta. The Bengaluru-based firm counts Xiaomi, Zomato, Cred, Club Factory, Furlenco, Dunzo and Ketto as some of its clients. When not working, 29-year-old Sinha loves to travel, especially to places where nature and manmade structures coexist in harmony. He’s also fascinated by abstract problem-solving concepts and game theory.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

When I am able to progress towards my dreams and goals, even if it is an inch at a time each and every day, I see myself in a happy state.

In my opinion, “perfect happiness" is very short-lived. It can be achieved once you stop caring about things (that is, reaching the state of nirvana). It can’t be achieved by chasing any goal that is dependent on other human beings.

What do you consider your greatest achievement in life till now?

The ability to use most of my skills frequently in my work and personal life is my greatest achievement. It is one of the rewards of choosing entrepreneurship as a career path. In a more tangible way, building Cashfree and positioning it as one of the leading payments companies in the country is one of my greatest achievements so far.

Who are your heroes in real life?

There are three people I admire a lot: Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, as he helped our country rise in missile technology; Infosys’ Narayana Murthy for the growth of India’s IT industry, and Apple’s Steve Jobs for creating higher standards in building digital products for consumers.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Normally, we don’t register the words that we use often. However, based on people’s feedback, I apparently use the phrase “Got it" very often.

On what occasion do you lie?

I lie when my mom asks, “Did you have lunch?" I always say, “Yes".

