10 books to make sense of the internet today

These books, published in the past year, explore the current state of the internet and its impact on society​, providing different perspectives on how the internet and digital technologies are influencing various aspects of society, from mental health and democracy to business practices and cultural trends.

The Web We Weave by Jeff Jarvis

A new internet

Jeff Jarvis defends internet freedoms, critiquing media-driven moral panics about the internet and big tech. He discusses the enabling role of the internet for marginalized communities, the impact of social media on mental health, and the threats posed by AI. ​

Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist by Liz Pelly

Moody blues

Liz Pelly explores how Spotify's dominance in music streaming affects listening habits and music culture, emphasizing mood-based playlists and ongoing engagement over artistic individuality. She raises concerns about the ethical implications of a business model prioritizing passive consumption. ​

The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by Jonathan Haidt

Gen Anxiety

Jonathan Haidt examines the impact of smartphones and social media on teenage mental health, tracing the phenomenon back to changes in parenting and decreased social interactions. He highlights the adverse effects on adolescent girls and suggests solutions to mitigate technology dependence. ​

Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari

A history of communication

Yuval Noah Harari discusses the evolution of information networks and their impact on society, focusing on the challenges posed by AI to democracy and the flow of information. He advocates for accountability in algorithm design and regulation to protect democratic processes. ​

The Sirens' Call: How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource by Chris Hayes

Attention economy

Chris Hayes explores the modern attention economy, analyzing how media and tech platforms vie for consumer focus. He examines the consequences of this attention-driven culture on public discourse and suggests potential reforms to the current attention economy. ​

The Internet Con: How to Seize the Means of Computation by Cory Doctorow

Decentralise the internet

In this compelling work, Cory Doctorow examines the concentration of power within the internet and advocates for reclaiming control from major corporations. He discusses the societal implications of centralized digital platforms and proposes strategies for creating a more equitable and user-driven internet.

The Unaccountability Machine: Why Big Systems Make Terrible Decisions—and How the World Lost Its Mind by Dan Davies Dan Davies examines how responsibility for decision-making has become diffused in large organizations, leading to unintended consequences and failures. He introduces the concept of "accountability sinks" that obscure responsibility and contribute to systemic malfunctions. ​

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell

Tipping Point two

Malcolm Gladwell revisits concepts from his earlier work, examining how they are manipulated in the digital age. He introduces the concept of Overstory, a dominant cultural layer affecting all narrative contexts, and discusses the transformative impact of digital communication and social media. ​

The Singularity Is Nearer: When We Merge with AI by Ray Kurzweil

Approaching singularity

Ray Kurzweil discusses the timeline and implications of AI reaching human-level intelligence and the eventual merging of humans with machines, exploring the transformative potential of these advancements. ​

The Age of AI by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, Daniel Huttenlocher

The politics of AI

