10 books to make sense of the internet today

These books, published in the past year, explore the current state of the internet and its impact on society, providing different perspectives on how the internet and digital technologies are influencing various aspects of society, from mental health and democracy to business practices and cultural trends.
Jeff Jarvis defends internet freedoms, critiquing media-driven moral panics about the internet and big tech. He discusses the enabling role of the internet for marginalized communities, the impact of social media on mental health, and the threats posed by AI.
Liz Pelly explores how Spotify's dominance in music streaming affects listening habits and music culture, emphasizing mood-based playlists and ongoing engagement over artistic individuality. She raises concerns about the ethical implications of a business model prioritizing passive consumption.
Jonathan Haidt examines the impact of smartphones and social media on teenage mental health, tracing the phenomenon back to changes in parenting and decreased social interactions. He highlights the adverse effects on adolescent girls and suggests solutions to mitigate technology dependence.
Yuval Noah Harari discusses the evolution of information networks and their impact on society, focusing on the challenges posed by AI to democracy and the flow of information. He advocates for accountability in algorithm design and regulation to protect democratic processes.
Chris Hayes explores the modern attention economy, analyzing how media and tech platforms vie for consumer focus. He examines the consequences of this attention-driven culture on public discourse and suggests potential reforms to the current attention economy.
In this compelling work, Cory Doctorow examines the concentration of power within the internet and advocates for reclaiming control from major corporations. He discusses the societal implications of centralized digital platforms and proposes strategies for creating a more equitable and user-driven internet.
Dan Davies examines how responsibility for decision-making has become diffused in large organizations, leading to unintended consequences and failures. He introduces the concept of "accountability sinks" that obscure responsibility and contribute to systemic malfunctions.
Malcolm Gladwell revisits concepts from his earlier work, examining how they are manipulated in the digital age. He introduces the concept of Overstory, a dominant cultural layer affecting all narrative contexts, and discusses the transformative impact of digital communication and social media.
Ray Kurzweil discusses the timeline and implications of AI reaching human-level intelligence and the eventual merging of humans with machines, exploring the transformative potential of these advancements.
This book explores the transformative power of AI on global politics, economics, and society, providing insights into how AI is reshaping industries and human identity.