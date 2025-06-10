10 Indian AI startups and products to watch out for
From intelligent cooking assistants to AI-driven chessboards, these innovative AI companies from India show distinct promise while facing challenges in a competitive global market
The landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) startups in India is a complex one. Although there may be rapid innovation, India risks falling behind its global peers in the race for worldwide dominance. Just a few days ago, Accel, a venture capital firm, warned that Indian AI startups risked falling behind global peers unless they were “chasing scale aggressively". Accel partner Shekhar Kirani said, “In the Valley, it's a warzone. Engineers are building, iterating, raising money, and chasing scale aggressively. In India, many still operate in peacetime mode, trying to optimise for capital efficiency, fixing bugs, and selling to five customers. That's not how you win this AI cycle." Basically, it’s not all rosy for the Indian AI startup market.
Just take a look at the much-hyped Krutrim, an LLM launched by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal in December 2023. Krutrim's customer base has not grown rapidly for its LLMs and cloud products. It has also been plagued with several technical issues.
Then there was Builder.ai, previously known as Engineer.ai, a “no-code AI-powered platform". Their ethos? Simplifying app development? Microsoft, the Qatar Investment Authority and others backed it. The reality, you ask? Builder.ai relied on around 700 human engineers who wrote code for client projects, which were presented as if they were AI-generated. Builder.ai, at its core, was a fraud company.