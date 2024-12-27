A 2024 smartphone report card
SummaryOur pick of the best performers of 2024 that outstrip the competition in various categories, laid out for you by feature, size and budget
Looking back, it is obvious just how busy and chock-full of great options the past year of smartphones has been. The Class of ’24 led the charge with AI - artificial/Apple Intelligence, based on your mobile platform of choice—with most brands finding ways to dial up the AI seasoning with each successive launch. Peek beyond the AI hype and you had legitimately good phones cross these pages, with something for everyone and for every need. Here’s our pick of the phones that stood out in various categories, and by size, feature and budget.