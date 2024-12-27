A 2024 smartphone report card

Foldables haven’t exactly taken the world by storm in the way a lot of pundits expected, but it’s not to say the tech hasn’t been improving, and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro feels the least compromised among its peers. It’s thin and light, not something you typically say about a foldable, giving it a typical candy bar phone feel. Unfold it, and it opens up to a massive 8.03-inch 2K+ resolution inner display that gets the foldable its ‘biggest screen’ bragging rights. Couple this with a 2024-flagship Snapdragon chip and 16GB/512GB and a formidable camera setup, and you have performance that’s not just impressive for a foldable, but for any smartphone, period. OnePlus and Samsung have refined the software experience on their foldables to yet another level, but it’s the X Fold 3 Pro that legitimately pushed the category forward this year. Honorable mention: the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the most improved, in this category.