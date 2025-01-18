Gadgets to make your home a more interesting place in 2025
SummaryFrom a robot that gently blows on your hot cup of coffee to cool it down to a mirror that gives you a complete health analysis, these are some cool home gadgets that are blowing our mind
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a great place to discover home gadgets that aim to make your daily tasks easier, ranging from cleaning and cooking to making your home a more comforting place, such as with the right lighting and music. While home gadget demos are great to look at, a lot of them are expensive since they are limited prototypes or the manufacturers haven't achieved economies of scale. Nonetheless, some tech eventually makes it to the retail market in the form of affordable consumer gadgets. Here is the list of fascinating gadgets on the CES 2025 show floor.