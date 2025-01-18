Gadgets to make your home a more interesting place in 2025

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a great place to discover home gadgets that aim to make your daily tasks easier, ranging from cleaning and cooking to making your home a more comforting place, such as with the right lighting and music. While home gadget demos are great to look at, a lot of them are expensive since they are limited prototypes or the manufacturers haven't achieved economies of scale. Nonetheless, some tech eventually makes it to the retail market in the form of affordable consumer gadgets. Here is the list of fascinating gadgets on the CES 2025 show floor.

Samsung’s AI bet for TVs

TVs have a special place at CES as manufacturers show off their latest screens at the show. AI got as much attention as panels this year, especially from Samsung. The South Korean company introduced a click-to-search feature to search for apparel you see on screen worn by characters. Plus, the company’s latest premium TVs will use AI to recognize what is on your screen and fetch its recipe for you. Samsung is also adding a Live Translate feature to show closed captions in over seven languages during a live broadcast in another language. If this wasn’t enough Samsung — along with LG — is introducing Microsoft co-pilot to their TVs.

Withings Omnia mirror

View Full Image Mirror, mirror on the wall

Health tech company Withings wants to make full-body scans available every day with its new concept mirror. The device can measure weight, and heart and lung health. Plus, you can sync data from your other health measuring devices, such as a blood pressure monitor. The mirror also features a voice-powered AI assistant that will guide you to be healthier. The company is planning to integrate a telemedicine portal so you can get professional-grade medical advice.

Roborock Sarosmeticulous

View Full Image Rock your world

Robot vacuum cleaners are great for automatically cleaning up your floor. The problem is that at times, when there is a small object on the floor, like a sock or a paper cup, these cleaners just ignore the area or get stuck. Roborock’s Roomba rival is solving this issue with an in-built robotic arm. The five-axis arm, which also has a camera, can pick up objects weighing up to 300 grams out of the way and clean that area.

Meticulous Espresso

View Full Image Espresso yourself

Meticulous is reimagining espresso making by generating heat and pressure through digital actuators and sensors by pairing software with them. You can monitor water temperature, pressure, and flow rate and make adjustments according to your taste. The machine also has a scale to weigh your grounded beans. The sleek-looking machine costs $1,350. Meticulous also launched a milk steamer that lets you steam milk with custom temperature and texture of milk, which would set you back $250. The company said that it has designed the machine for all kinds of coffee lovers who prefer different levels of customization for their brew.

Govee Table Lamp Pro 2

View Full Image Light and dark

An awfully long name for a table lamp, but the gist is that Govee made a new one with 210 LEDs that can be independently controlled. You can set lighting based on different moods, too. The good news is that this lamp doesn’t have to be constantly plugged in because it has a rechargeable battery. This means you can take it to a house party or an outdoor adventure. What’s more, the lamp also acts like a smart speaker with sound powered by JBL.

Lockly Vision Prestige

View Full Image Lock and key

Plenty of smart lock makers showed off Ultrawide-band (UWB) powered locks at CES this year, meaning you can use your compatible smartphone or smartwatch to unlock the door as you approach it. While the Lockly Vision Prestige has UWB compatibility, it doubles up as a smart lock and a smart doorbell. The lock also can use face recognition to unlock the door. The lock has a camera with a 190-degree angle to show who is at your door on a four-inch screen of the smart doorbell.

A spoon and a cat

View Full Image The 'electric salt spoon' from Kirin

Small food gadgets are sometimes the most interesting devices at the CES, and two of them caught my eye. One of them is an electronic spoon by the Japanese company Kirin that gives you a sense of saltiness in your food, so you can have low-sodium food. Then, there is a small cat called the Nékojita FuFu that sits on top of your cup or a bowl and blows air randomly to cool off your beverage or meal.