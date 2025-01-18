Gadgets to make your home a more interesting place in 2025

Samsung’s AI bet for TVs

TVs have a special place at CES as manufacturers show off their latest screens at the show. AI got as much attention as panels this year, especially from Samsung. The South Korean company introduced a click-to-search feature to search for apparel you see on screen worn by characters. Plus, the company’s latest premium TVs will use AI to recognize what is on your screen and fetch its recipe for you. Samsung is also adding a Live Translate feature to show closed captions in over seven languages during a live broadcast in another language. If this wasn’t enough Samsung — along with LG — is introducing Microsoft co-pilot to their TVs.