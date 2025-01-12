Planning the best version of yourself with pen and paper

It was against this backdrop that Kabi decided to launch her brand, Decluttercat, featuring her own line of paper planners. “I have always been a pen and paper person," she says on the phone, “but I never found a planner I liked. And so, I started designing my own planners." The elegant, minimal notebooks caught the eye of friends, who began to demand similar products for themselves, which led Kabi to print 100 copies of her weekly planner in 2022. It sold out fast—the kind of proof of concept every aspiring entrepreneur wants to see.

Kabi wasn’t alone in noticing a surge of interest in planners and journals in the early 2020s. In another part of the country, in Coimbatore, Harini Palanisamy, founder of a premium stationery brand, The Journal Lab, then just a couple of years old, also saw traction for her flagship planner, Find Your Balance, which doubled up as a self-care journal.

“Most of our products are created for a general audience, and not just for women, who are the typical target customers for a lot of stationery brands," she says of her journals, planners and productivity tools that have minimalistic cover designs, muted colour palettes, and mostly gender-agnostic vibes.

Two weeks into the new year, the planner season isn’t petering away. Digital apps and devices that promise to make us the best versions of ourselves continue to flood the market. Social media is garrulous with productivity advice, coming from creators like Ali Abdaal with multimillion followers to your wannabe influencer uncle on Meta, and Big Tech is laughing all the way to the bank.

According to Statista, the total revenue in the digital productivity segment is likely to grow by 8.31% each year, resulting in a projected market volume of $10.83 billion by 2029. But the numbers are even more impressive in the non-tech space, relatively speaking. The market size for diaries and planners, globally, is expected to be $1,472.98 million by 2031 at an annual growth rate of 4.1%, according to Business Research Insights.

That’s some serious stats, considering all the doomsday predictions about AI taking away jobs and everyone moving towards increasingly automated modes of living. So it begs the question: Why do some people stubbornly stick to pen and paper in this Age of Automata, taking the trouble to literally pencil in appointments, and lugging around bulky paper planners, when the whole wide world is but an oyster in the palm of their hands in the form of a smartphone?

The Human Touch In the 24 hours during which I put a version of the above question on my Instagram Stories, I got a flurry of responses. One common theme to emerge was the intensely personal act of longhand writing on paper and its impact on our memory and mental health.

“It’s how we remember—fingers have their own memory circuits and pen on paper is permanent," photographer Dayanita Singh messaged. “So even though there’s Google calendar, I still need to write in a diary with a pen."

Writer and critic Deepanjana Pal had a related reason for preferring longhand. “Fancifully, notebooks and journals, the practice of writing by hand, these feel like connections to a lineage of writers who have scribbled on notebooks to document, process and reimagine realities," she responded. “This is my tribe."

Poet Alolika Dutta added that she uses her diary—an all-encompassing planner, journal, commonplace book, and more—as an extension of her brain. “It is representative of my mind, of life in general," she wrote. “In strange, overlapping ways, where, in the middle of what seems to be a journal entry, I may want to note down an idea for a poem, or add an item to my shopping list, and I would like to have space for them within the same pages."

Scholar and researcher Medhashri Mahanty spoke of the “indelible assurance" of paper planners. “I can’t look away from paper," she said, unlike digital planners, where alerts can be snoozed or deleted.

“I find the act of literally ticking something off my list very satisfying," writer Arthy Muthanna Singh added. “Digital tools don’t compare."

There’s deep anecdotal evidence that human beings indeed experience a dopamine burst when crossing off things. Former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the forefather of modern-day productivity gurus, figured it out decades ago (not that he had computers as an alternative anyway).

In 1957, when he was giving a speech at the National Defense Executive Reserve Conference in Washington, D.C, he made a peculiar remark that has become a proverb for our times: “Plans are worthless, but planning is everything."

As Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces in Europe during World War II, the man who would eventually be a global leader, had developed quite a reputation for being a stickler for organising his life and work. One of his most useful innovations was an elegant 2x2 matrix that he used to Do, Schedule, Delegate or Delete tasks.

Curiously, 60-odd years later, as covid-19 ran amok, Eisenhower’s ghost, along with some of his antiquated planning tools, returned to haunt the world. With the lockdowns beginning to take a toll on millions, the “Eisenhower Matrix" suddenly gained a huge following worldwide.

According to Google Trends data, there was a 4X rise in interest among users searching for the term between July 2016 and July 2020. In September 2024, the number was 3X up from July 2020.

In 2025, five years since World Health Organisation (WHO) termed covid-19 a pandemic, public curiosity about the term continues on the search engine. As does searches for productivity jargon like Pomodoro Method, Time Blocking, Deep Work, and so on.

But the best planning strategies, as Eisenhower’s practice showed, are uniquely personal—adaptable to individual needs and desires. It’s a principle that holds true to this date, be it among creators or users of planners, inspiring them to gravitate towards the act of creating their own systems, driven by specific goals and intentions.

Make it your own “I’ve always loved writing, but it was only when I was going through therapy a few years ago to overcome a rough patch that I realised the power of doing it in a specific structured format," Palanisamy says.

For her, planning was more than time management—it was an outlet to process her feelings. “Nobody taught me how to regulate my emotions in school or college," she adds. “I didn’t want my daughter to end up like me. So I came up with a kids’ journal at The Journal Lab, which, till date, remains one of a kind in the market."

My Little Big Day Journal comes with multiple colourful cover options, quirky illustrations and a guided layout for users to navigate its pages. From gratitude to goal setting, it urges little “journalers" to focus on various aspects of their daily lives—moments of small joys or sorrows that adults gloss over, tough emotions that grown-ups tend to ignore or suppress—and process events with care and intention.

Find Your Balance, the best-selling adult counterpart of the children’s journal, functions as the same outlet for parents, compelling them to look deeply into the different quadrants of their lives. “After all, planning is not only for work, but also for self-care," Palanisamy says. She also has custom planners for expectant mothers and parents, curated through her research and personal experience of motherhood and parenting.

Illustrator and designer Alicia Souza’s journals, in contrast, are a world apart. With their bold colours, cartoons and stickers, the vibe is all about fun and a youthful energy. “We have been around for a decade," Souza says on the phone from Bengaluru. “We always take into account customer feedback to experiment with new printing styles and material. That’s how we try to keep the design language and the appeal of the planners fresh each year."

For 2025, Souza is excited to have launched a daily planner for the first time. “It’s been a year of logistical nightmares. Everything that could go wrong went wrong, timelines went haywire," she says. “You’d think after being in this business for so long, we’d be better at hacking it." But the reality of running small businesses remains far from smooth, even in 2025.

That’s why when Vidhi Khandelwal started The Ink Bucket as part of an incubator program of e-tailer Myntra in 2016, she didn’t expect to get deep into stationery as a category. “I was making bags, before I realised the hand-painted artworks that were part of my style would translate very well into stationery," she says on the phone from Bengaluru.

Influenced by a mother who painted and a father who ran a business, Khandelwal turned her passion for illustration into full-time work three years ago. “D2C businesses saw a huge boom around the pandemic, and everyone seemed to want a planner," she adds, echoing the view of many other small-business founders.

Some, like Pal, are creatively inclined to make their own planner or bullet journal. Then there are others like journalist and author Rohini Mohan, who has benefited from templated versions offered by brands like Odd Giraffe. Mohan, who uses the brand’s Priority Planner, finds it useful to segment the many parts of her life: work, volunteering, caregiving, personal interests and so on.

“This one has upped my game, made me truly more productive and also kinder to myself," she says. “I tend to access the subconscious, intuitive, unedited parts of my mind more freely when I write by hand, whether it is to plan my day, the skeletal structure of chapter, or article."

Anecdotally, there is plenty of evidence that writing by hand isn’t going away anytime soon. There is scientific evidence to support the act too. Last year, a study published in the research journal, Frontiers In Psychology, found that writing by hand increases electrical activity across a wide range of interconnected regions in the brain responsible for movement, vision, sensory processing and memory.

All the founders I spoke to were hopeful that the tactile thrill of encounter with a pen and paper planner will continue to give us a reprieve from the despotism of screens. “There are people who want to write unbothered by notifications," Khandelwal says. As Priyanka Sarkar, a translator, puts it, “With the computer, there’s always this wall."

With deepening mental health crises across generations, planning can become a solace and self-care activity that doesn’t cost the earth.

“On days when I’m not terribly caught up, I spend close to 30 minutes with my bullet journal, which is also my ‘slowing down’ time for the day," says writer Samin Sayeda. “There have been years when I felt it was this journal that helped me pull myself together."

Getting it done Resources to explore stress-free productivity

MARIANA VIEIRA ON YOUTUBE: In the boys’ club of productivity gurus, Mariana Vieira brings fresh energy with her warm and friendly presence. Her accessible content and actionable tips help you think of productivity not as a monster waiting to swallow you up whole but rather as a moody best friend, who is fun to hang out with one day, and dull on others.

SLOW PRODUCTIVITY BY CAL NEWPORT: The computer science professor, best known for his theory of Deep Work, offers gentle recalibration techniques to maximise your output. As the subtitle reassuringly puts it, this book will help you crack “The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout".

THE HAPPINESS LAB WITH DR LAURIE SANTOS: This Yale professor’s course on the science of well-being (freely available online) is the most attended in the history of her university. Listen to her podcast to understand the mechanics of seeking and finding happiness.

‘I DID’ LISTS: We all know the power of to-do lists. But who knew keeping an “I did" list would be next level? There’s neuroscience to back the theory that keeping a tab on things you are getting done reprogrammes the brain towards positive thoughts and boosts your self-confidence.