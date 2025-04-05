The 2025 Toyota Camry: A spacious car that’s also fun and efficient
SummaryJapanese carmaker Toyota’s latest Camry is more than just a boring, practical car. It’s edgier, spacious and offers the latest tech
Every once in a while, a car comes along that makes you sit up and take notice. That’s not something you’d typically expect from a model that’s been on the market for over 20 years, often playing the role of a backbencher. But the latest, ninth-generation is the one to bring Toyota Camry back to the front row.
For starters, this Camry looks a lot edgier. Its sharply creased lines lead to a pointed nose, flanked by slim boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlamps. The large air dam, styled like a Lexus, takes prominence up front. Strong cuts and creases highlight the car’s entire surface while it rides on 18-inch wheels. The roofline flows smoothly down to the rear, and the boot edge is angled, giving it a sporty look. Slim C-shaped tail lamps complete the sharp design.