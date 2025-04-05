The 2025 Toyota Camry: A spacious car that’s also fun and efficient

Every once in a while, a car comes along that makes you sit up and take notice. That’s not something you’d typically expect from a model that’s been on the market for over 20 years, often playing the role of a backbencher. But the latest, ninth-generation is the one to bring Toyota Camry back to the front row.

For starters, this Camry looks a lot edgier. Its sharply creased lines lead to a pointed nose, flanked by slim boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlamps. The large air dam, styled like a Lexus, takes prominence up front. Strong cuts and creases highlight the car’s entire surface while it rides on 18-inch wheels. The roofline flows smoothly down to the rear, and the boot edge is angled, giving it a sporty look. Slim C-shaped tail lamps complete the sharp design.

Inside the cabin, a premium interior greets you. The 12.3-inch infotainment screen is now integrated into the dash, and the Y-shaped central area has given way to a cleaner, more conventional layout. The horizontal slats, spanning the dash, create a sense of width and make the cabin feel more expansive. The dual-tone tan and black interior adds a luxurious touch. Below the infotainment screen, a separate set of climate control buttons provides easy access, with the air vents positioned just beneath it. The 10-way powered and ventilated front seats ensure comfort at all times.

View Full Image The Y-shaped central area has given way to a cleaner, more conventional layout

The cabin feels spacious and airy, with rear-seat space being a highlight. There’s lots of legroom, and the Boss Mode feature allows the front passenger seat to be folded away from the rear to open up even more space. The rear seats also feature powered recline, allowing you to truly relax during long journeys. The cabin is wide enough to accommodate three passengers, though the bolstering of the seats and the large armrest—housing a touch screen for controls—mean the seats are more suited for two. Both rear passengers will be extremely comfortable, with their own aircon vents, blinds and charging ports.

The car is well equipped, and apart from the features already mentioned, it comes with all the bells and whistles, including a nine-speaker JBL system that sounds excellent and a single-pane sunroof. While Apple CarPlay is wireless, Android Auto is wired, and you can remotely start, cool, and open or close the car and boot via an app. The new Camry also comes with ADAS, nine airbags, parking sensors and a 360-degree camera. The ADAS systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking, work smoothly and effectively.

The powertrain has been upgraded as well. Its four-cylinder, 2.5-litre petrol engine now produces 187 hp and 221 Nm of torque, while the electric motor adds 208 Nm. It has more power than before; the car hits 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, which is comparable to the Audi TFSI 2.0-litre (which achieves it in 7.1 seconds).

While this all sounds good, the downside is the 10-step CVT, which exhibits the typical “rubber band" effect when you push hard. The trick is to dial back a bit and drive with a gentler foot. When you do, the Camry responds well, hitting triple-digit speed quickly, overtaking smoothly and feeling energetic. At lower speed, the electric motor allows you to cruise around silently, with the engine only kicking in when you need a burst of power. The cherry on top is the impressive fuel efficiency, with the Camry achieving around 20 kmpl.

What’s even more impressive is how this Camry rides and handles. The ride quality is supple, absorbing bumps and making rough roads fade away. The steering and body control also provide an impressive level of confidence.

I once joked about earlier versions of the Camry, calling it a bit like a washing machine—not only due to the round dial in the interior but also because it was practical and did the job without being particularly exciting. I always recommended it as a safe, practical choice, though a bit boring.

This new Camry has changed all of that. Since I drove it, I’ve been recommending it to almost everyone. Not only is it good-looking inside and out, with all the features one needs, but it’s also incredibly spacious—and a lot of fun to drive while remaining highly efficient. What more could you ask for? Perhaps a bit more government subsidy for hybrids? At ₹48 lakh ex-showroom, it has to compete against some of the German luxury cars, making for a tough battle on badge value. But as a product, the Camry holds its ground in every respect, with rear-seat space and efficiency as its standout advantages.

Renuka Kirpalani is consulting editor, Autocar India.

