The 2025 Toyota Camry: A spacious car that’s also fun and efficient

This new Camry has changed all of that. Since I drove it, I’ve been recommending it to almost everyone. Not only is it good-looking inside and out, with all the features one needs, but it’s also incredibly spacious—and a lot of fun to drive while remaining highly efficient. What more could you ask for? Perhaps a bit more government subsidy for hybrids? At ₹48 lakh ex-showroom, it has to compete against some of the German luxury cars, making for a tough battle on badge value. But as a product, the Camry holds its ground in every respect, with rear-seat space and efficiency as its standout advantages.