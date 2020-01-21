If you have hung out at malls or concerts recently, chances are you would have seen people taking pictures in their cutely designed Instax cameras. The popular Instax cameras were launched in 1998 by Fujifilm, but the company was already making instant cameras since the 1980s. However, the history of instant cameras starts from 1926 in the US.

Edwin H. Land, a student of Harvard University, dropped out after his freshman year to conduct scientific experiments of the application of polarizing light filters. It is said he did it despite not having access to a laboratory, by sneaking into Columbia University at night and doing his reading at the New York Public Library. He rejoined Harvard, only to drop out once again, and set up Polaroid Corp., with his physics instructor, George Wheelwright. The first Land camera, as they were called then, was sold for $89.95 at the Jordan Marsh department store in Boston. This Model 95 Land camera became the prototype for all Polaroid Land cameras produced during the next 15 years.

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com