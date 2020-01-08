You has many problems: It has its share of stereotypes, and glorifies obsessive, controlling behaviour, even killing. But there’s something about this Netflix stalker romance, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, that makes it hard to look away, even if you feel uncomfortable “rooting for" its handsome and dangerous protagonist. After killing his lady love in the first season, New Yorker Joe (Penn Badgley) moves to Los Angeles in the second instalment to start a new life, and falls in love with a baker, who turns out to be his perfect match. The unfolding of the romance, along with Joe’s world-weary monologue about the sunny, superfood-obsessed city, is part funny and part shocking. Once the magic of You wears off, you wonder why Americans are so obsessed with serial killers.

