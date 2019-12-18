Ed Perkins’ Tell Me Who I Am starts with a mystery. “I don’t know who I am," says Alex Lewis, a British man. In 1982, an 18-year-old Alexis Lewis woke up from a three-month coma after a motorcycle accident to discover his memory was gone. All he remembered about his life was his identical twin brother, Marcus Lewis. The documentary, based on a book by the same name and available on Netflix, follows the lives of two brothers and how they come to terms with a family secret. After the accident, Marcus starts to fill in the blanks in Alex’s life with all the things he needs to paint a happy life, and withholds the reality that their mother sexually abused them throughout their childhood. Tell Me Who I Am is difficult, but necessary.

