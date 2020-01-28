A lesson in rebuilding Earth

In Horizon, Barry Lopez is many things. A travel and nature writer, whose words flow like rhythms rise and surge; a Baby Boomer, who wants his grandson to know how humans are affecting the environment; and a tourist, exploring the most distinctive parts on Earth to find a glimmer of hope. The 500-page book combines the writer’s travels of three decades, with a focus on six locations: the Oregon coast, Kenya, Australia, the Canadian Arctic, the Galápagos and the Antarctic, highlighting the environmental and existential crisis at hand. While walking alone to a beach in Isla Santa Cruz, in the Galápagos, for instance, he sees brown pelicans asleep on the bay. Their vulnerability “oblivious just now to all that is hidden and potentially threatening in the lightless world we share" leads his train of thought to Spanish military leaders who used attack dogs to subjugate the Indian natives, and eventually on to the horrors of Boko Haram. The autobiography is also his response to his own question: “Having seen so many parts of the world, what had I learned about human menace, human triumph and human failure?" The reminders about human blunders don’t diminish the beautiful way Lopez shows us the beauty the world has to offer. “We are the darkness," Lopez writes, “as we are, too, the light."