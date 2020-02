BoJack Horseman, one of Netflix’s longest-running series that has now come to an end, is essentially a satire about a former celebrity, an anthropomorphic horse named BoJack, attempting a comeback. The show was supposed to be funny, but as it progressed through six seasons, it became scarier, showing how devastating addiction can be. In its final eight shows, which premiered recently, the series reminds us how complicated life can be even if we choose the path of doing good.