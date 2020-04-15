A salon chain’s struggle to survive the pandemic

Vikram Bhatt finds himself more busy now than the schedule he used to keep while working from office. The founder of Enrich, a chain of salon and spa which has 86 centres across six cities, has been restructuring and revamping his business to survive and prepare for business post covid-19. Like retail businesses, Bhatt's salons have been closed for over a month now as a result of state lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19.

“I am home for more than three weeks but I have so many 'to do' lists to deal with. I start work at 8am and it continues till 11pm," says Mumbai-based Bhatt. The day is spent between con calls with teams, business associates, participating in webinars to learn beyond the business, preparing daily team communication, and doing endless number crunching," he says.

During the initials days when news of covid-19 infections were being reported in the country, Bhatt put in place screening and sanitising measures, and daily advisory for his employees. However, when lockdown was announced, he ensured his 2,100 employees got their March salary in advance, besides paying off the other monthly dues. He has been reaching out to stakeholders, equity partners, product partners, service providers, and business associates to understand and assess the financial fallout of this unprecedented situation ever since. “This is the first time ever we have seen impact of this level, so obviously we didn't have a contingency plan. I can survive for three months if I manage my costs optimally. But with no revenue coming in and costs continuing, there are only finite resources I have. My focus is on surviving after that," says Bhatt, whose one-third cost is on human resources. The salon chain's customer base is over eight lakh.

What makes him feel better is that he's not alone in this fight for survival.

Although Bhatt and his peers have sought some economic relief from the state government, he feels brands may consolidate in order stay in business. However, it will take at least a year to recover the losses.

Considering the services the industry offers is literally hands-on, whereby physical contact is essential, Bhatt has been spending a lot of time on creating systems where added safety gears can be used during a certain service. “We are getting our staff to learn how to do threading by tweezers, or when doing facial they use gloves and mask. With the result, we have now added 60 one-time use items for different services," he says. Adding more such items means the cost of the services will significantly shoot up.

“Right now, we have to gain customers confidence. One positive thing I am riding on is that people want to look good, the emotional feeling it has is tremendous. So, I am not worried. I am viewing this as a challenge; how we can tackle and learn from it and still remain positive," he says.