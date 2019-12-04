I Lost My Body is adapted from the book, Happy Hand.
I Lost My Body is adapted from the book, Happy Hand.

A tale of broken hearts and body parts

1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2019, 09:52 PM IST Pooja Singh

The French drama ‘I Lost My Body’, which follows the journey of a disembodied hand in search of its owner, is a dreamlike exploration of loneliness, isolation and belonging

Jérémy Clapin’s I Lost My Body is a story of someone trying to make themselves whole again, only that this someone is a severed hand that’s looking for the rest of its body. Adapted from the book, Happy Hand, by Guillaume Laurant, the 81-minute French animated drama explores the themes of longing and loss while following the life of The Hand, much like Thing from The Addams Family, which comes to life in a Parisian medical lab, breaks free from captivity, and crawls to the world outside, hoping to find its owner. Flashback reveals The Hand’s life when it was whole. It belonged to Naoufel, a pizza-delivery boy, who falls in love with the voice of Gabrielle, an unhappy customer, on a tower-block intercom. I Lost My Body, which became the first animated film to take the top prize in the Critics’ Week section at Cannes this year, is a strange journey of who we become when we are not fully ourselves.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue