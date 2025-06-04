Meet AB de Villiers, the sneakerhead

“I love sneakers; they go with everything," AB de Villiers, the South African cricketer who played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team from 2011-21, says when we meet at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. Our meeting was three days before a video went viral, showing Virat Kohli, visibly emotional, hug de Villiers after his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru team won its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The reason for our meeting is the announcement of de Villiers as the India brand partner for Sneaker LAB, a South African company that specialises in eco-friendly shoe care products, including wipes, cleaners and odour protectors. He has also invested in the Indian business arm of Sneaker LAB.

In an interview, De Villiers talks about his love for shoes, Virat Kohli's sense of style, and why he dislikes the trend of wide-leg trousers. Edited excerpts:

Do you wear sneakers everywhere?

I do. I'm a practical guy. I prefer comfort over style and fashion, but sneakers offer the best of both worlds. So there's a South African brand called Freedom of Movement, and those are my favourite sneakers; I have several pairs from them. I also have Air Jordans, and other Nikes. I love sneakers; they go with shorts and jeans, even formal evenings these days.

How many pairs do you have?

I have so many pairs now. And when I go abroad, I look for more sneakers. I don't want to (count them), as I'm embarrassed about it (smiles).

Were you always a sneakerhead?

Early 20s is when it started for me, when I realised that trainers don't always work everywhere (laughs). It was either trainers or leather shoes and there was no real in between. And then sneakers absolutely boomed in the last eight to 10 years for me. They are just an all-rounder.

Do you miss the spikes (cricket shoes)?

I don't. Not at all (smiles and covers face). It's very important to play with them, but they is pretty uncomfortable and you wear them for many, many hours and there is a lot of sweat, so I don't miss them (laughs).

What's your personal style?

Easygoing. I love to look good, but it's not an obsession for me. It's not like it defines me as a person, but it is comforting and nice to know that you feel good in the clothes and the sneakers that you're wearing, as long as they are clean (laughs).

A trend you are not on board with?

The big wide denims that the ladies are wearing, and I see it's becoming fashion of the men as well and it's absolutely shocking. I don't like that. But maybe one day (laughs).

The most stylish cricketer?

Virat Kohli.

View Full Image Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli with his former teammate de Villiers after winning the IPL T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 3 June (AFP)

Who needs a little help?

Oh, there's many of them (laughs). Initially, it was Yuzvendra Chahal, he was terrible. But in the last few years, he has upped his game. He's a lot better these days, but I'm going to mention his name. Because I'll get a call once he reads this (laughs), Yuzi is a good man (smiles).

A colour that dominates your wardrobe?

I like olive green. A colour in season now at home is a maroon-ish colour, and my wife's trying to filter that into my wardrobe. But I've always been a big fan of greenish tinges.

A sport you pursue as a hobby post retirement?

Padel. I grew up playing a lot of tennis. So it’s a sport that comes naturally to me and this is very similar to tennis. I want to stay healthy, but I hated treadmill and running on the road. I play Padel for 90 minutes and the heart rate is up there, but it's also fun at the same time. Cooking also helps me unwind, as does music.

What do you like to cook?

Anything. I love pasta, and I try to make that as healthy as possible. I make it protein-heavy, so if it's a chicken pasta, I'll just add more chicken, and mushrooms, lots of greens, and garlic, chilli and butter. I love a bit of chilli.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.