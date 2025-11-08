Ads are coming to your AI chatbot—what this means for you

We are used to seeing sponsored links when we search for “healthy snacks" or “best preschools in my area". Why then do ads inside LLM chats make us uneasy? It might have something to do with the dynamics of the interaction—the conversational, chatty tone we have become used to may have lulled us into thinking of it as a genuine conversation between two sentient beings. People have long, often personal and intimate conversations with AI. An ad in the middle of that would feel not only jarring, but like a betrayal. It’s a double-edged sword—would it then be better for the ad to be embedded in a way that doesn’t disrupt the experience, or for it to be labelled clearly as one?