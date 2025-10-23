Why affordable TVs are India’s real screen stars
Beyond the hype around giant OLEDs and premium panels, India’s TV market is powered by budget-friendly models that provide value
Budget TVs never hog centre stage in glossy showrooms. Yet, in everyday Indian homes, they are the unsung protagonists. They slot into routines, empower diverse indulgences, and sidestep the space-and-cost dilemmas that come with flagship giants. While the marketing spotlight often illuminates the latest large-screen, feature-laden flagships from global giants like Samsung, LG, and Sony, the industry’s true engine operates in a less glamorous but far larger segment. Here, mainstream affordable brands, legacy manufacturers, and scrappy startups battle for supremacy for an affordable telly.