Why affordable TVs are India’s real screen stars

Budget TVs never hog centre stage in glossy showrooms. Yet, in everyday Indian homes, they are the unsung protagonists. They slot into routines, empower diverse indulgences, and sidestep the space-and-cost dilemmas that come with flagship giants. While the marketing spotlight often illuminates the latest large-screen, feature-laden flagships from global giants like Samsung, LG, and Sony, the industry’s true engine operates in a less glamorous but far larger segment. Here, mainstream affordable brands, legacy manufacturers, and scrappy startups battle for supremacy for an affordable telly.

What do we mean by “affordable"? As low a ₹10,000 for a 32-inch TV going up to solid 50-inch options for under ₹35,000. Once considered entry-level appliances for first-time buyers, affordable TVs now cater to multi-screen households, streaming-first lifestyles, and consumers who demand premium performance without the premium price tag. The vast majority of televisions sold in India are in the 32- to 43-inch category—collectively holding a 71% market share. This segment is the undisputed volume driver in a market that reached approximately $12.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% to nearly $26billion by 2030, according to TechSci Research.

Multiple screens

The budget segment is often mischaracterized as being solely for first-time buyers with limited purchasing power. However, it is fuelled by another trend: the expansion of television ownership into secondary and tertiary screens within a single household.

First, rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization have expanded the capacity of middle and upper-income households to invest in consumer electronics beyond a single primary device. Second, the explosion of streaming services has profoundly individualized content consumption as they offer vast and diverse content libraries. And of course, all this is underpinned by the ubiquitous availability of low-cost, high-speed internet. An individual may act as a premium, feature-driven buyer when selecting a 65-inch OLED TV for their living room but adopt a value-conscious mindset when purchasing a 43-inch model for a bedroom. That said, when they enter the budget market, their reference point is this premium experience, not an outdated television.

What the market offers

The budget television segment is a fiercely contested arena where established players, agile Indian brands, and new disruptors vie for market share. Xiaomi, the brand that revolutionized the smartphone market with its price-disruptive strategy, followed a similar playbook for smart TVs quickly gaining market share. The company was quite successful in democratizing premium smart TV experience. You can pick a pretty good Xiaomi 4K TV X Series TV (starts at ₹23,999 for the 43-inch variant) that offers a well-rounded television watching experience without skimping on any major feature.

On the other hand, Vu Televisions, a prominent Indian brand founded in 2006, carved out a niche of affordable luxury, offering premium features at highly competitive price points. Then there’s TCL and HiSense, formidable global players with some solid offerings with advanced panel technologies at a much affordable price, but their brand recognition in India is limited. In contrast, Kodak, Thomson, and Blaupunkt are legacy brand names licensed by the same Indian manufacturer—Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL). It’s a strategy designed to leverage historical brand recognition in a crowded market.

A new entrant, Lumio, is attempting to disrupt the market by targeting a universal consumer pain point: the sluggish, unresponsive user interfaces that plague many smart TVs. The brand’s entire marketing proposition is built around performance and speed.

Features beyond the price tag

Several key technical features and one crucial non-technical factor can dramatically impact the ownership experience. The resolution of a TV’s display determines its sharpness and clarity. For 32-inch screens, the standard is typically HD Ready or Full HD. However, for 43-inch and above TVs, 4K resolution has become the de facto standard, especially given the significant price drops and the widespread availability of 4K content on streaming platforms.

Audio is a critical but often overlooked aspect. While a higher wattage rating for speakers generally indicates a more powerful sound, the underlying audio technology is equally important. Support for formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround can create a more immersive, virtual surround sound experience even from built-in speakers. The Lumio Vision 9 with a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos or the Thomson Masterclass Series TV with two in-built sub-woofers offer a wholesome audio experience allowing you to skip that soundbar purchase. There’s also VU Vibe DV with an integrated soundbar!

And then there’s the operating system. While most recent budget TVs are powered by Google TV, Google’s version of Android for large screens, there’s also Fire TV by Amazon (available on some Xiaomi models, for example), that offers the same user experience as available on Fire TV Sticks. What about the new JioTele OS? “Google TV is a fantastic premium platform. However, to cater to affordable segment, we needed an Indian OS where you have certified Netflix with one of the technologies such as Dolby while keeping the price accessible for a wider audience," says Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL.

Looking ahead

The trend of continued upsizing will solidify the 43-inch 4K TV as the new entry-level standard, pushing the 32-inch category further into a niche role, while the 50-inch size will likely become the next major value battleground. “Blaupunkt has been consistently selling more of 55-inch than 32-inch models, and this trend has continued for over two years now," Marwah says. Additionally, innovations in display technology first showcased in flagship TVs from mainstream brands are now trickling down to affordable TVs faster. “QLED has already become mainstream, replacing LED TVs. The next wave is QD Mini LED, bridging the gap between QLED and OLED. Globally, Mini LED sales surpassed OLED last year, and we expect the same trend in India soon," says Raghu Reddy, co-founder of Lumia.

The ones in the running

XIAOMI: Well-rounded, value-for-money TVs

Our pick: Xiaomi 4K TV X Series; starts at ₹23,999 (43"). A reliable pick, with an intuitive Patchwall user interface and free live streaming via Xiaomi TV+

THOMSON: Wide portfolio of capable TVs that don’t cost a bomb



Our pick: Thomson Phoenix 2025 Edition; starts at ₹18,889 (43"). Well-rounded specifications sheet on a budget

LUMIO: Disrupting the market with a performance plank

Our pick: Lumio Vision 7; starts at ₹26,999 (43"). Lag-free experience with a bright Dolby Vision display and a quad-speaker setup

VU: Affordable luxury

Our pick: Vu VIBE DV TV; starts at ₹28,000 (43"). An integrated soundbar with an 88W Dolby Atmos sound system, and Dolby Vision

TCL: Premium panels for less

Our pick: TCL V6C 4K UHD Google TV; starts at ₹19,990 (43"). A beautiful looking TV with metallic, bezel-less display and a stellar visuals

