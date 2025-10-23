Why affordable TVs are India’s real screen stars

Looking ahead

The trend of continued upsizing will solidify the 43-inch 4K TV as the new entry-level standard, pushing the 32-inch category further into a niche role, while the 50-inch size will likely become the next major value battleground. “Blaupunkt has been consistently selling more of 55-inch than 32-inch models, and this trend has continued for over two years now," Marwah says. Additionally, innovations in display technology first showcased in flagship TVs from mainstream brands are now trickling down to affordable TVs faster. “QLED has already become mainstream, replacing LED TVs. The next wave is QD Mini LED, bridging the gap between QLED and OLED. Globally, Mini LED sales surpassed OLED last year, and we expect the same trend in India soon," says Raghu Reddy, co-founder of Lumia.