WHO:

Nisha Narayanan, Chief operating officer and director, RED FM and Magic FM

Nisha Narayanan has been instrumental in scaling up the RED FM brand, developing sub-brands out of RJs such as Malishka and Raunac. She started her journey with All India Radio, where she joined as an RJ. Prior to her Red FM stint, she was heading FM projects at South Asia FM for five years. Narayanan is also a core committee member of the FICCI Radio Forum since 2008 and senior vice-president of the Association of Radio Operators for India. Here’s how she unwinds outside her Delhi office:

EAT:

When travelling, I eat at boutique restaurants offering local flavours—be it Kadalamma in Thiruvananthapuram or Kasturi in Kolkata. I love cooking authentic Kerala dishes like mutton dry fry and chicken stew. My go-to restaurants are The Indian Accent in Delhi and The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai.

PLAY:

I feel having a morning routine is important. My day typically begins well before the sun rises and involves yoga, walking, meditation, playing with my dogs and drinking a lot of fluids.

LOUNGE:

I am passionate about handlooms and take time out to know more about weaves, fabrics and textiles. I love working with artisans to design furniture for my home, jewellery and sarees. I am a trained Carnatic singer and love listening to Bombay Jayashri and T.M. Krishna. I also enjoy Hindi retro, blues and English classic rock music.