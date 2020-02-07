Anupam Bansal is director of retail at Liberty Shoes. Bansal is an economics graduate from Delhi’s Shriram College of Commerce and has a background in footwear designing from Arsutoria in Milan, Italy. He joined Liberty Shoes—which is owned by his family—in 1994. After occupying various positions in the footwear company’s marketing division, he was promoted to the director of retail position in 2003. In his current role, Bansal is responsible for overseeing the company’s growth.

What is your greatest extravagance?

To go on a holiday with my family or shaping my kid’s future up in the most beautiful way, or maybe a dreamlike wedding for my kids could be my greatest extravagance.

What is your current state of mind?

I am concerned about the Indian economy, and I would want to contribute my bit for the nation’s growth.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

In today’s era, honesty is the most overrated virtue, and one has started confusing or identifying it as the synonym of truth.

Which talent would you most like to have?

It would definitely be an inclination towards creativity and entertainment.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

I would want to come back to an era where one used to live for themselves and not for others.

What is your greatest regret?

I often have an urge to please everyone. This has cost me business losses, and even relationships. What is your motto?

To live a happy and a cheerful life. Waking up with a positive mindset and to spread happiness all around.

