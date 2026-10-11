How to make a case against hate-watching when 'so bad it’s good' is a crowd-puller

Every few months, a show arrives that everyone knows will be terrible, yet some people watch anyway. It starts making an appearance in group chats through memes. When you ask for context, they insist you watch it, too, arguing, “it’s so bad it’s good”. Every time someone uses that phrase, I hold back from saying, “No, it’s not. Pick a lane, please.”
It’s hard to claim that everything one watches is top-notch. But walking into something knowing it’s going to be bad, or worse, watching it because it’s bad, is a struggle. I can’t say I have never hate-watched anything: you can’t write about internet culture without knowing where half its references come from. And a lot of them come from shows and movies people watch to laugh at and not with.
That’s not an assumption. A 2016 study titled Enjoying trash films: Underlying features, viewing stances, and experiential response dimensions, finds: “The majority of trash film fans appear to be well-educated cultural ‘omnivores’, and they conceive of their preference for trash films in terms of an ironic viewing stance.” Published in a Dutch academic journal titled Poetics, the study cites “amusement” as the principal emotion watching such movies evokes in its viewers.
Most of us consume art to feel something: warmth, shock, terror, rage, sadness, intrigue, lightness, joy. Amusement simply feels like a polished way of saying “mock-worthy”. And mockery is not on the list of things I want to indulge in while or after watching something.
Wondering if that sounds like some form of snobbish virtue-signalling, I tried understanding why I feel so repulsed by the idea of hate-watching. I found an explanation in a 2011 brain-imaging study published in the US-based scientific journal PLoS ONE, titled Your flaws are my pain: Linking empathy to vicarious embarrassment. The study concludes that the brain regions involved in feeling others’ physical pain are also strongly implicated in experiencing “the ‘social pain’ for others’ flaws and pratfalls.” As per the study, this response tends to be stronger in more empathetic people.
Anticipatory loss
But this revulsion goes beyond being a neurological response. Hate-watching evokes a kind of sadness for the anticipatory loss of something meaningful that wasn’t greenlit for production. Instead, another “so bad it’s good” title was put on the slate because it would guarantee views and was therefore considered less of a business risk.
That’s not an imaginary loss. A decade ago, analytics firm Canvs published a report of US TV viewership, which found that “for every percentage point increase in ‘hate’ responses, there’s a 0.7% increase in viewership for the next segment of a show in reality and drama genres.” That was more than double the power of “love,” for which a 1% increase corresponded to a 0.3% viewership boost for dramas and a0.2% uptick for reality shows, the study noted. In other words, we love to hate. And streaming platforms seem to have embraced hate-watching as a legitimate crowd-puller.
In all fairness, research on the other side exists. While there’s no scientific proof that hate-watching is better for the brain than meaningful viewing, a 2025 study in the US-based journal First Monday, titled The road to moral superiority was paved with hate-watching, found that hate-watching fosters bonding, revealing “a more prosocial dimension to hate-watching.”
So yes, it brings people together. But