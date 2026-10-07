Local AI in your device: How Indians are building hardware to run AI without apps

Privacy and durability

But such a tolerance has limits. An incomplete meeting summary and a missed care alert carry consequences on entirely different scales of magnitude. So does the social negotiations: The person wearing a recorder and the person speaking to them may have different ideas about what the conversation is for, or whether it violates privacy. Yadav says users typically activate Neo 1 for work and put it to sleep afterwards. Raw audio is deleted after transcription, though the transcripts and summaries remain. Kubo Care’s radar avoids creating images, although movement data still captures private routines. While these are basic steps when it comes to protecting privacy, there’s a degree of constant surveillance that is baked in to the use of such devices.