Local AI in your device: How Indians are building hardware to run AI without apps

At an AI hardware “buildathon”, Nehal Joshi, 40, founder of Bengaluru-based education startup Lernok, rediscovered his inner child. His team combined a webcam, computer vision and the chess engine Stockfish to analyse an ordinary chessboard and explain chess positions in English or Hindi, without any expensive digital equipment, and, Joshi claims, without an internet connection.
The chessboard offers a glimpse of AI’s move beyond the screen and into the objects around us. A television show had given us this glimpse of this years ago. In the sitcom, Small Wonder, Victoria, aka Vicki, a robot built to resemble a young girl, lived with the Lawson family as their daughter. Her literal-mindedness made comedy out of a familiar problem—understanding an instruction is easier than understanding the humans giving it.
Better models, cheaper processing and improved sensors are allowing Indian builders to experiment with devices that listen, notice and assist without an app interface. Capital is following that possibility. A16Z (Andreessen Horowitz) has raised a $1.1 billion Machine Age Fund spanning AI infrastructure, robotics and home appliances, while Y Combinator’s Requests for Startups includes consumer AI in its Fall 2026 list.
Do we need intelligent devices?
Underneath the new devices built using AI is a familiar desire to have less to keep track of, and reassurance that important things will not go unnoticed. We, as consumers, have always bought appliances to take chores off our hands. These products offer to take some of the noticing function off our minds. But how much access to everyday life will we grant a machine in exchange for its attention?
There is considerable appeal in figuring out how help could arrive without someone first having to ask for it. And the ability to make an “intelligent” object seems to be arriving faster than the actual necessity for such a thing. Sometimes, though, the need is painfully clear.
Ayush Agrawal, 36, co-founder and CEO of the Bengaluru-based, Antler-backed Kubo Care, began building after his father had a stroke when he was home alone and the episode had gone undiscovered for hours. So he made a wall-mounted device that uses radar and machine learning to recognise falls and alert caregivers. Agrawal says that the device is currently deployed across more than 10 communities in India, Japan and the US, primarily through senior living operators. “For an older resident, there is no wearable to remember to charge. Reports on night-time movement have prompted care teams to revise routines,” says Agrawal.
The everyday work equivalent of a similarly useful device is one that allows one to listen without also having to take notes simultaneously. Dhananjay Yadav, 34, co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based NeoSapien, says their Neo 1 wearable turns conversations into summaries and commitments using speech recognition and language models. The startup raised $2 million in a seed round led by Merak Ventures and reports more than 15,000 customers. Yadav finds that people with frequent, consequential conversations use it more actively than those who bought it out of curiosity.