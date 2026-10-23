AI in your WhatsApp: Are messaging-native AI assistants actually useful?

WhatsApp has always been a one-stop chat shop for family groups, office conversations and communities. These days, it has also become the funnel for more brand promotions than anyone can remember signing up for. These days, it is also a platform where we can delegate everyday tasks. A growing crop of personal assistants, including Instinct, Faff, OpenAI’s dots and Meta’s Muse, offer versions of a digital personal “chief of staff” for coordinating life through familiar chat windows. Replies may come from AI agents, human assistants or both. The promise that these assistants hold is for the human to have less to remember, arrange, and follow up on. Now, early users are discovering the extent to which they can hand over tasks, the degree of supervision required, and how much access to their private lives they are willing to grant in return.