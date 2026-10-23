AI in your WhatsApp: Are messaging-native AI assistants actually useful?

“Sir, please stop the AI calls.” This was not the conversation Mohammed Sanjeed expected after delegating a courier booking to an AI personal assistant. “It’s calling me every single minute, and I can’t do my work,” the delivery executive told him. Sanjeed, 27, a Bengaluru-based AI consultant at Honeyhive AI (an enterprise AI agent observability and evaluation platform) and South Asia ambassador for SpaceX AI, had asked Faff, a personal-assistant service on WhatsApp, to arrange the booking. This led to bookings across three platforms, a delayed refund, and an escalation to stop the calls. AI was supposed to seamlessly help finish this errand on his to-do list, but instead had thrown up several additional tasks of its own.
“Sir, please stop the AI calls.” This was not the conversation Mohammed Sanjeed expected after delegating a courier booking to an AI personal assistant. “It’s calling me every single minute, and I can’t do my work,” the delivery executive told him. Sanjeed, 27, a Bengaluru-based AI consultant at Honeyhive AI (an enterprise AI agent observability and evaluation platform) and South Asia ambassador for SpaceX AI, had asked Faff, a personal-assistant service on WhatsApp, to arrange the booking. This led to bookings across three platforms, a delayed refund, and an escalation to stop the calls. AI was supposed to seamlessly help finish this errand on his to-do list, but instead had thrown up several additional tasks of its own.
WhatsApp has always been a one-stop chat shop for family groups, office conversations and communities. These days, it has also become the funnel for more brand promotions than anyone can remember signing up for. These days, it is also a platform where we can delegate everyday tasks. A growing crop of personal assistants, including Instinct, Faff, OpenAI’s dots and Meta’s Muse, offer versions of a digital personal “chief of staff” for coordinating life through familiar chat windows. Replies may come from AI agents, human assistants or both. The promise that these assistants hold is for the human to have less to remember, arrange, and follow up on. Now, early users are discovering the extent to which they can hand over tasks, the degree of supervision required, and how much access to their private lives they are willing to grant in return.
WhatsApp has always been a one-stop chat shop for family groups, office conversations and communities. These days, it has also become the funnel for more brand promotions than anyone can remember signing up for. These days, it is also a platform where we can delegate everyday tasks. A growing crop of personal assistants, including Instinct, Faff, OpenAI’s dots and Meta’s Muse, offer versions of a digital personal “chief of staff” for coordinating life through familiar chat windows. Replies may come from AI agents, human assistants or both. The promise that these assistants hold is for the human to have less to remember, arrange, and follow up on. Now, early users are discovering the extent to which they can hand over tasks, the degree of supervision required, and how much access to their private lives they are willing to grant in return.
An assistant for all seasons
The use cases are fascinating and endless. While some users build custom agents for particular tasks with tools like Claude, these messaging-native AI assistants make delegation easy with just a text or a voice note. Many AI enthusiasts are discovering the possibilities of what these agents can do, whereas a few want to test the agent’s mettle by, say, asking it to book a ticket on IRCTC. If it can survive the complex booking process, it has earned its stripes.
Sometimes the assistant notices potential tasks before the user does. Saumya Saxena, 35, a Bengaluru-based global builder lead for Base, at the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, says Instinct spotted a tax notice in his email, recognised that he had not completed reconciliation, requested his credentials, and closed it. “I would have paid a CA for this,” he says. And in New York, Jatin Sandilya, 32, founder and CEO of Latent Insurance, an insurance brokerage, says Muse helped sell his bed and mattress by speaking to the buyer on Facebook Marketplace without involving him in the conversation.
Enthusiasm is spreading through personal networks. Harshit Jain, 34, a Bengaluru-based staff software engineer at Intuit, a global fintech company, says 177 people signed up through his Instinct referral. Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang has turned Muse’s marketing into a meme fest on X, with its mascot Jolly starring in jokes and pop-culture scenes. The awareness is louder, and everyone is curious about convenience. Anshul Tibrewala, 35, a Bengaluru-based investor and director at Antler, an early-stage venture capital firm, has seen his network, with little previous interest in AI, take pride in what they have achieved with the use of AI. He now expects one main assistant to coordinate specialised tools for his firm.
As more of life is arranged on WhatsApp, it is easier to miss out on conversations. Most of us already struggle in this regard, and have archived chats. Many users pin the agents much as they pin a chat with themselves, keeping the assistant close at hand. To bridge this gap, Swapnika Nag, 34, the Gurgaon-based founder and CEO of Perisclaw, an AI executive assistant, is building it to work inside WhatsApp and draw on the full context of users’ conversations. The aim is to bring the plans, requests and follow-ups scattered across chats back into view when they need action.
As competitors multiply and AI advances, copying features is easier. Harsha Kumar, a partner at venture capital firm Lightspeed India, in her recent article, argues that speed of execution is paramount in a category with few established moats—companies must roll out capabilities and acquire users quickly. When she wrote this, Instinct’s valuation skyrocketed from $50m to $2.5 billion in four months, before a public launch. In an essay on Muse, Julie Zhuo, founder of Sundial (an agentic analytics platform), offers a user-side test about how speed alone may not impress. An agent earns its aha moment when it takes on the unglamorous tasks people keep putting off.
The personal data paradox
Yet using an assistant does not mean granting it unrestricted access. Jain, despite distributing invitations, confines his use to publicly available information. “Still don’t trust AI tools with my credentials of any kind,” he says. Sandilya draws the line at sharing credit card information. On the other hand, Saxena has accepted that greater usefulness requires sharing more data and permissions.
A recent Instinct scare made the danger harder to ignore. A user shared screenshots that appeared to show the assistant describing another person’s financial document in his chat. Founder Noah Shinn said the response was a hallucination, though he did not explain how he established that. Meta says Muse lets users control access to connected services and asks for permission before carrying out sensitive actions, including purchases and sending emails. Users can opt out of having interactions used to train its models.
Instinct is free for now, dots is available in ChatGPT’s pro plan ( ₹10,699), while Faff starts at ₹1,999 a month, and Muse offers free access for everyday use alongside paid plans for heavier tasks. Converting free users to paying ones will hinge on brand loyalty built from repeated context, negligible follow-ups, and end-to-end privacy
AI delegation is here to make room for the real life that we keep postponing. Our younger ‘digital siblings’ can handle as many errands while we keep an eye on the details and tell them when to stop calling the courier. But we will still have to fetch a glass of water ourselves!
Shalaka Kulkarni (@shalakulkarni) is a Bengaluru-based author who writes at the intersection of culture and technology.