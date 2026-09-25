A friend of mine—32, terminally online and a committed doomscroller—started shooting with film again this past winter. Not with a hand-me-down camera dug out of a dusty old box, but with a mint-condition Olympus that she paid close to ₹50,000 for from a US resale site. Now, she waits a couple of days, if not longer, to find out if a photo she took turned out half decent. In a world where her iPhone 17 offered infinite retakes and instant previews, she chooses to wait, on purpose.
The AI backlash: Tired of notifications, doomscrolling and AI slop, people are falling in love with retro gadgets
SummaryEven as smartphones are leeching our attention spans and causing mental health problems and AI slop seems to be everywhere, people are increasingly falling in love with old-fashioned gadgets that let them pursue creativity offline
A friend of mine—32, terminally online and a committed doomscroller—started shooting with film again this past winter. Not with a hand-me-down camera dug out of a dusty old box, but with a mint-condition Olympus that she paid close to ₹50,000 for from a US resale site. Now, she waits a couple of days, if not longer, to find out if a photo she took turned out half decent. In a world where her iPhone 17 offered infinite retakes and instant previews, she chooses to wait, on purpose.
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