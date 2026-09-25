The AI backlash: Tired of notifications, doomscrolling and AI slop, people are falling in love with retro gadgets

You’ll have to scour the second-hand market for one, but the resurgence of popularity for the iPod Classic and the iPod nano backs the trend on two main counts. First, buying a CD or an MP3 file provides a sense of lasting ownership. Moreover, a standalone music player offers an uninterrupted listening experience, with zero disturbance from emails, Instagram DMs or text messages while listening to an album. There's also a wonderful paradox at play here—Spotify and Apple Music might offer 100 million songs; the old iPod might hold just a few hundred. But those few hundred are yours, to enjoy without interruptions. I have seen this first-hand: my own teen recently dug out my nearly 20-year-old iPod Video and now refuses to part with it.