The AI backlash: Tired of notifications, doomscrolling and AI slop, people are falling in love with retro gadgets

A friend of mine—32, terminally online and a committed doomscroller—started shooting with film again this past winter. Not with a hand-me-down camera dug out of a dusty old box, but with a mint-condition Olympus that she paid close to ₹50,000 for from a US resale site. Now, she waits a couple of days, if not longer, to find out if a photo she took turned out half decent. In a world where her iPhone 17 offered infinite retakes and instant previews, she chooses to wait, on purpose.
A friend of mine—32, terminally online and a committed doomscroller—started shooting with film again this past winter. Not with a hand-me-down camera dug out of a dusty old box, but with a mint-condition Olympus that she paid close to ₹50,000 for from a US resale site. Now, she waits a couple of days, if not longer, to find out if a photo she took turned out half decent. In a world where her iPhone 17 offered infinite retakes and instant previews, she chooses to wait, on purpose.
My friend isn’t an outlier. An ever-growing number of people are suddenly fascinated with buying gadgets that Silicon Valley spent two decades trying to make obsolete. Global vinyl sales crossed $2.1 billion in 2025, flip phones are attracting an unusual amount of attention, and retro gaming handhelds have become a $4-billion-plus category, growing faster than the home console business from where they started. And at CES this January, Samsung showed off concept devices shaped like a cassette deck and a turntable. At some point in the last few years, retro stopped being a compromise and instead became a statement of choice.
So, what’s with this fascination for retro tech, really? According to Mintel, a market research firm tracking this phenomenon, 2026 nostalgia is a response to “polycrisis fatigue”, a psychological retreat to an idealized, simpler past. Another firm Euromonitor found that 58% of consumers report moderate-to-extreme daily stress, feeding demand for products that offer comfort and tangibility.
Put simply, many people are exhausted with devices that do everything and demand constant attention. They’d rather use analogue devices that take away the need (and opportunity) to endlessly scroll. One can see this in Gen Z’s nostalgia for an analogue era that they never actually lived through—a world where choices were less optimized and algorithmically dictated and, therefore, more interesting. Brands are noticing the shift and have started designing for it, rather than combating a resale market they can’t control.Here are seven fun gadgets that are either experiencing a comeback, or have been newly designed to tap into the fondness for retro.
Kodak Charmera
If smartphones have turned photography into an exercise in excess, Kodak’s Charmera goes hard in the opposite direction. This tiny, keychain-sized digital camera feels almost comically constrained by modern standards, and that’s precisely the point. It shoots deliberately lo-fi photos and video, has none of the computational photography wizardry of your phone, and forces you to live with whatever you captured. You can transfer the results via USB-C, and while there’s no endless editing, filters or social-media-ready perfection built in, you can pick from a range of vintage Kodak frames for that nostalgic touch.
A total of seven retro styles are sold in blind boxes, adding fun and an element of collectability to it. Just attach the keychain to your bag, and this bag charm/camera is always there, ready to capture street scenes or your impromptu stroll in the park with equal ease. At around $30 (approximately ₹2,880), the Charmera is less a serious camera than a pocket-sized antidote to smartphone photography. This is the reason why it is such a fun device.
Clicks Communicator
It’s the BlackBerry revival that isn’t really trying to be a BlackBerry. The Clicks Communicator ($499, approximately ₹47,898) brings back the physical QWERTY keyboard, BlackBerry-style, but with enough modern hardware and Android smarts so it isn’t just a nostalgia prop. The compact 4.03-inch screen and tactile keyboard are designed around messaging and getting things done, rather than giving you a giant canvas for endless scrolling. Instead of making the screen bigger and the keyboard disappear, Clicks puts the keyboard back and makes the screen smaller.
FreeWrite Alpha/Traveler
What if the antidote to a laptop full of notifications is simply a computer that can only be used to write? That’s the idea behind Freewrite, whose dedicated ultra-portable writing devices strip away browsers, apps and distractions to bring back the single-purpose word processor that you can haul over to your local park and just type.
The Freewrite Alpha ( ₹34,000) is the one I’d pick: A compact, keyboard-first device, built around a simple screen, it gives you a place to write, without the temptation to check email or fall down yet another online rabbit hole. The pricier Traveler ( ₹53,400) takes the same idea into a more portable, laptop-like form. The clever bit is that your writing isn’t trapped in the device, but automatically syncs what you type to the cloud, letting you access and edit your work later on a laptop or phone. It’s retro restraint, with just enough modern convenience.
Kickback Deko
Take what is arguably one of the most gloriously analogue devices ever made—the turntable—give it a contemporary design brief, and you get the Deko ( ₹48,700). Its transparent acrylic body makes the internal mechanics a part of the show, while the precision tonearm, and support for both 33⅓ and 45 RPM records keep the experience pleasingly old-school.
The Deko is a turntable with modern mod cons, like Bluetooth connectivity and Hi-Fi RCA output, so you can hook it up to modern wireless speakers or an existing sound system. It’s retro without being fussy or overly complex. For those with a large compact disc collection, Kickback has a transparent discman (called Retradisc) with Bluetooth connectivity, an OLED display and USB-C recharging as well.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema
In an age when most photographs disappear into a camera roll, never to be seen again, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema ( ₹47,999) is retro tech with a decidedly modern safety net. With a vertical grip design inspired by Fujifilm’s FUJICA Single-8 camera from 1965, Fujifilm’s three-in-one hybrid lets you shoot digitally, print your favorites instantly and even turn images from your smartphone into physical Instax prints.
There’s something wonderfully tactile about choosing a shot, hearing the camera whirr and watching a physical photograph emerge. It can shoot video too, and convert captured video data into a QR code alongside an Instax print of a still image cut out from the video, allowing you to “hand over a video” to friends and family, to view via the QR code. Plus, there’s the Eras Dial to switch experience effects inspired by different eras as well.
iPod Classic/Nano
You’ll have to scour the second-hand market for one, but the resurgence of popularity for the iPod Classic and the iPod nano backs the trend on two main counts. First, buying a CD or an MP3 file provides a sense of lasting ownership. Moreover, a standalone music player offers an uninterrupted listening experience, with zero disturbance from emails, Instagram DMs or text messages while listening to an album. There's also a wonderful paradox at play here—Spotify and Apple Music might offer 100 million songs; the old iPod might hold just a few hundred. But those few hundred are yours, to enjoy without interruptions. I have seen this first-hand: my own teen recently dug out my nearly 20-year-old iPod Video and now refuses to part with it.
FiiO Echo Mini
The FiiO Echo Mini ( ₹5,999) feels like the iPod’s spiritual successor. It looks like a vintage cassette player, like the early Sony and Aiwa portables, with tactile controls and a form factor that fits beautifully in your palm. But under the old-school exterior is a thoroughly modern lossless player, with dual CS43131 DACs and support for FLAC, DSD, WAV, OGG and other formats from microSD cards up to 256GB. There’s Bluetooth for wireless listening and two headphone outputs for the old-school wired experience.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.