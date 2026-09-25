The AI backlash: Tired of notifications, doomscrolling and AI slop, people are falling in love with retro gadgets

A friend of mine—32, terminally online and a committed doomscroller—started shooting with film again this past winter. Not with a hand-me-down camera dug out of a dusty old box, but with a mint-condition Olympus that she paid close to ₹50,000 for from a US resale site. Now, she waits a couple of days, if not longer, to find out if a photo she took turned out half decent. In a world where her iPhone 17 offered infinite retakes and instant previews, she chooses to wait, on purpose.