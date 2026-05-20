Master AI prompting: Learning the important skill to get useful and reliable results from your chatbot

For all the noise around artificial intelligence—new models, new assistants, new tools—there’s a quieter shift underway. It’s not about which chatbot is smarter this month or which latest device has the most AI features. It’s about something far more fundamental: how people actually use these systems.
Across workplaces, classrooms, and creative studios, the gap between people who get consistently good results from AI tools and those who don’t is widening. And the difference isn’t access or expertise.
It’s a skill that sits somewhere between communication, critical thinking, and editorial judgment. Call it prompting, call it AI literacy, or—as some researchers prefer—AI fluency: a core productivity skill that is here to stay.