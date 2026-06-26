AI and children: How parents, teachers and schools are navigating the use of chatbots as learning aids

The summer holiday homework ritual for school students might have progressed in the last few years in terms of learning goals, its focus on creativity, and delivery formats, but it’s still made up of worksheets, reading lists, and some craft projects. The scramble to finish it too stays the same.
What has changed this year is the role of artificial intelligence in that routine.
This year, on the last day of school before the summer break, my eight‑year‑old’s teacher asked the students to not use AI tools for homework. It was said in passing, without a moral lesson or elaborate justification.
But it captured something many parents have been wrestling with as well. Children are growing up in a world where AI is ambient, available, and increasingly embedded in the tools they already use. Teachers, meanwhile, are trying to preserve the idea of learning as a process, not an output.
In fact, facing a broad decline in education test scores, the Norwegian government is imposing a ban on the use of generative AI tools by elementary school students while also restricting their use for lower secondary school students.
The blurry line between “research” and “AI help”
Like many parents, we’ve encouraged our child to use a PC for school projects. Look up a fact. Find a picture. Watch a short explainer. He also learns chess online. It is a natural extension of the internet‑native information ecosystem we’re living in. The online classes during the Covid pandemic and through any other disruptions since, has anyway made PCs or tablets a ubiquitous part of schooling in privileged households.
But the boundary between “searching online” and “using AI” has collapsed. A child typing a question into a browser today is as likely to get an AI‑generated answer as a list of links. Even the most basic tools now have AI woven into them.