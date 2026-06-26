AI and children: How parents, teachers and schools are navigating the use of chatbots as learning aids

The summer holiday homework ritual for school students might have progressed in the last few years in terms of learning goals, its focus on creativity, and delivery formats, but it’s still made up of worksheets, reading lists, and some craft projects. The scramble to finish it too stays the same.
The summer holiday homework ritual for school students might have progressed in the last few years in terms of learning goals, its focus on creativity, and delivery formats, but it’s still made up of worksheets, reading lists, and some craft projects. The scramble to finish it too stays the same.
What has changed this year is the role of artificial intelligence in that routine.
What has changed this year is the role of artificial intelligence in that routine.
This year, on the last day of school before the summer break, my eight‑year‑old’s teacher asked the students to not use AI tools for homework. It was said in passing, without a moral lesson or elaborate justification.
But it captured something many parents have been wrestling with as well. Children are growing up in a world where AI is ambient, available, and increasingly embedded in the tools they already use. Teachers, meanwhile, are trying to preserve the idea of learning as a process, not an output.
In fact, facing a broad decline in education test scores, the Norwegian government is imposing a ban on the use of generative AI tools by elementary school students while also restricting their use for lower secondary school students.
The blurry line between “research” and “AI help”
Like many parents, we’ve encouraged our child to use a PC for school projects. Look up a fact. Find a picture. Watch a short explainer. He also learns chess online. It is a natural extension of the internet‑native information ecosystem we’re living in. The online classes during the Covid pandemic and through any other disruptions since, has anyway made PCs or tablets a ubiquitous part of schooling in privileged households.
But the boundary between “searching online” and “using AI” has collapsed. A child typing a question into a browser today is as likely to get an AI‑generated answer as a list of links. Even the most basic tools now have AI woven into them.
If my son searches for “different types of beaks in birds” and the browser gives him a neat paragraph up top, is that AI? Should I tell him to scroll past it and find an educational resource, a video explainer on YouTube, or at least, the Wikipedia page?
So, when a teacher says, “don’t use AI,” what exactly does that mean? No chatbots? No summarisation? No AI overviews? No image generation? No pointers or hints? Or no assistance of any kind beyond the child’s own effort?
On the other hand, parents are often using AI tools to brainstorm ideas, simplify instructions, or generate practice questions. Every time my son finishes up a book, I quiz him on the characters and the plot. How do I do that without reading the book myself? AI chatbots, of course.
This is the unspoken reality, and I don’t want to guilt shame anyone: AI has entered the homework ecosystem through parents first, not the children. And maybe even the teachers, because the slide deck for summer holiday work shared by our child’s class teacher had Gemini watermarks at several places (I grinned!).
And then there’s a new generation of AI tutors designed specifically for children, with structured lessons, interactive explanations, and the ability to adapt to a child’s pace.
Online education platform Brilliant’s Koji, for instance, positions itself as a personalised learning companion—one that can explain concepts, quiz the child, and adjust difficulty levels. It’s not hard to see the appeal. Many parents already rely on YouTube explainers or ed‑tech apps. An AI tutor feels like the next step.
The learning paradox
The “no AI for homework” advice or rule is understandable, but it’s also temporary. It’s a stopgap until schools, teachers, and parents figure out how to integrate AI into learning without undermining foundational skills.
In fact, AI literacy will soon become part of the curriculum. After all, we taught children how to use the internet. We’ll have to teach them how to use AI. Avoidance is not a strategy.
Sue Khim, co‑founder of Brilliant, argues that the idea is to ensure that children still engage in the cognitive work that builds understanding. She believes that AI should be a tool for thinking, not a replacement for it.
She points to a broader shift in how learning is being re‑evaluated. If AI can explain anything instantly, then the value of education moves away from memorisation and towards reasoning and creativity. But that shift requires a redesign of school curricula, homework, and assessments. Schools are not there yet.
The challenge is that primary‑school education is built on slow, deliberate skill‑building—reading, writing, comprehension, numeracy. AI accelerates everything. And acceleration is not always good for learning.
A child who uses AI to summarise a chapter may finish faster but may also miss the friction that builds comprehension. A child who uses AI to generate ideas may never learn how to brainstorm independently. A child who uses AI to solve a math problem may never develop logical reasoning.
Teachers are, therefore, trying to hold on to something essential—the idea that learning requires struggle, not shortcuts. They want to see a child’s own handwriting and mistakes. If a child writes a perfect paragraph on the water cycle, the teacher learns nothing about what they actually understood.
Meanwhile, speaking to a few parents made me realize that everyone’s improvising their own rules. Some parents have adopted a “no AI for homework, but AI for revision” rule. Others allow AI for brainstorming but not for writing. You could treat AI like a calculator—permitted only after the child has attempted the problem manually. Or use AI to generate examples or prompts—not the answers—to get the child started or prod them in the right direction.
The path forward
I think most people will agree that AI should support learning but not replace effort. Brainstorming, hints, explanations, yes. Full answers, no. It’s the evolution of online research.
But right now, “AI use” means different things to different people. Parents and teachers need a shared vocabulary. Schools need to define categories and then set age‑appropriate rules for each. It’s about giving the students a framework to grow up in a world where AI is normal, not novel.
The debate around AI for kids is anyway not really about technology. It’s also about values and our expectations. Do we want children to be fast, or thoughtful? Do we want them to produce perfect homework, or imperfect understanding? Maybe answering these questions will force parents and teachers to articulate what learning actually means.
For now, my son’s summer holiday homework is being done the old‑fashioned way: slowly, imperfectly, with pencil smudges all over. His teacher’s rule, a fair one, stands. But when school reopens, and the daily homework cycle resumes, the dilemma will return.
Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.