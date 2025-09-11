Forget WebMD, can you trust AI with monitoring your health?

Not too long ago, any medical “diagnosis" began at home, with grandmothers and aunts prescribing cures for everything from colds to burns. Soon after, the neighbourhood doctor became the ultimate authority, even if his magic fix was an electrolyte shot for every ailment. Then came the internet, and WebMD turned every sneeze into a death sentence.

Cut to 2025, and generative AI has stepped into that role, dishing out instant answers for everything from scratches to suspicious moles, and, perhaps most importantly, offering the kind of validation that overthinkers like me once sought from the best doctors in town. As of March 2025, India made up 27.4% of users on Docus.ai’s symptom checker, second only to the US. With its doctor-to-patient ratio far below the global average, it’s no surprise Indians are leaning on AI for health queries. From easing doctors’ admin load to offering 24/7 chatbots that answer questions and provide a stigma-free space for mental health, AI is quickly becoming less of a novelty and more of a go-to first stop for care.

When IT professional Sarbartha Chakrabarti’s 3.5-year-old son Hiaan showed early signs of chickenpox, he turned to ChatGPT for help. By sharing photos and describing symptoms, he received clear advice on what to monitor, how to soothe his skin, and what foods to give without stepping out at all. “Days later, my wife, Eliza, also caught it. Her case was more severe, with throat blisters and full-body rashes. I again shared pictures, got medication guidance, suggestions for soothing creams, food options, and daily care tips tailored to her evolving symptoms", shares Chakrabarti. “I got visual symptom interpretation, medicine timing advice, and personalised daily care tips based on real-time updates. It felt like having a digital nurse, doctor, and family support rolled into one. I was able to consult ChatGPT 24x7, without waiting for doctors’ appointments", he emphasises.

The upside is quick and affordable care on demand; the flip side is whether we’re trusting algorithms a little too much with confidential health information.

Like Chakrabarti, plenty of people are now chatting with AI about their health. It’s basically Google 2.0, but with a chatbot that actually talks back. In rural India, WhatsApp helpers like ASHABot are giving community workers instant answers. City folks, meanwhile, are swiping through apps like Tap Health, MFine, and HealthifyMe for everything from symptom checks to diet nudges. Globally, Ada Health, Buoy Health, K Health, and Isabel are turning symptom checkers into pocket-friendly “what’s wrong with me?" guides. The upside is quick and affordable care on demand; the flip side is whether we’re trusting algorithms a little too much with confidential health information.

Dr. Eshani Saxena, vice president growth with Muse Diagnostics, Bengaluru, defines AI not merely as technological evolution but as a redefinition of healthcare delivery. “AI algorithms, when trained on large datasets, can identify patterns invisible to the human eye. Be it reading radiology scans, interpreting heart sounds, or predicting disease risk from genomic data, AI is accelerating precision and efficiency. In some cases, it even outperforms human experts in speed and accuracy," says Dr Saxena.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant & head critical care, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai, concurs. “Generative AI appears very promising as a diagnostic tool, and I am reasonably sure that in the near future this will be an indispensable tool for non-expert practitioners," he says. At the same time, he is aware that AI has not yet achieved expert-level reliability. “AI can help in certain diagnostics like radiology, where the information is extensive, with thousands of data points from which the AI can learn and better itself. But it’s far from ready for healthcare diagnosis on the whole and requires extensive validation and a tremendous amount of exploration of valid data," he warns.

So, what kind of questions can you toss at AI without breaking a sweat? Think of it as your friendly health sidekick for the “small stuff". It’s perfectly fine to ask about why you might be sneezing so much, quick home fixes for everyday aches, or whether it’s time to actually book that doctor’s visit you’ve been putting off. AI can also help decode those intimidating lab reports, dish out lifestyle hacks, or even remind you to pop your meds on time. But when things get serious, stubborn, or feel like an emergency, doctors should always take charge.

As Dr. Saseedharan points out, AI works best for low-risk, low-complexity queries, giving you a starting clue without becoming your only source of truth. While Dr Rajesh Bendre, national technical head and chief pathologist, Apollo Diagnostic, Mumbai, recommends searching online for only difficult-to-understand medical terminology. “AI is not reliable for personalized diagnoses, symptoms, treatment plans, or emergencies," he says.

Prianthi Roy, a 34-year-old economist living in Gurgaon, shares a unique experience regarding her beloved pet’s health. “While I am hesitant to use ChatGPT to diagnose myself, earlier this year, I turned to it to help me with a more niche request. My dog had been sick, listless, and had lost his appetite, and despite the best efforts of our vet, he wasn’t getting any better. I uploaded a detailed list of symptoms with pictures and asked ChatGPT what could be wrong with him, describing where we live and the current climate, etc. ChatGPT suggested I check him out for a heartworm parasite. The diagnostic test was positive, my fur-baby was started on the right meds and was back on his feet in no time".

When it comes to the highs and lows of AI in health diagnosis, Navneet Kaur, founder of FemTech India and managing partner at TechThrive, keeps it real. She says generative AI makes a handy learning and screening buddy, but trusting it as your solo doctor? Definitely not the prescription she’d recommend. “The major pitfalls are substantial, hallucination of false information, risk of automation bias where users over-trust AI and skip verifying, and susceptibility to errors when users misdescribe or bias the input symptoms, all of which lead to misdiagnosis," says Kaur. Dr Bendre is also concerned about the misinterpretation of symptoms, inability to diagnose serious conditions, and, therefore, delay in diagnosis.

So, is AI the future of health diagnosis? The jury’s still out. Doctors aren’t going anywhere—real care still needs real experts who know your history and can give you personalized advice. As Kaur notes, AI’s strengths lie in speed, scale, and cost-effectiveness, making it a useful first filter or study aid, but with diagnostic accuracy hovering at 50–60%, it’s hardly ready to play doctor solo.Millennials like Chakrabarti may rave about its potential, yet sceptics remain firm. Kolkata-based tax consultant Debismita Choudhury sums it up neatly: “Information is useful, but interpretation matters, and only a professional who knows you can get it right."

AI might be a boon, but in health, it’s a tool and not a treatment.

At a glance:

Rising adoption: India accounts for 27.4% of Docus.ai users, second only to the US.

Everyday uses: Symptom checks, lifestyle tips, lab report explanations, medication reminders.

Popular tools: ChatGPT, Tap Health, MFine, HealthifyMe; ASHABot in rural India.

Global players: Ada Health, Buoy Health, K Health, Isabel.

Benefits: 24/7 access, stigma-free mental health support, reduced doctor admin load, affordable first-line advice.

Risks: Misdiagnosis, over-reliance on AI, false information, automation bias.