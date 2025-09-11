Forget WebMD, can you trust AI with monitoring your health?

Prianthi Roy, a 34-year-old economist living in Gurgaon, shares a unique experience regarding her beloved pet’s health. “While I am hesitant to use ChatGPT to diagnose myself, earlier this year, I turned to it to help me with a more niche request. My dog had been sick, listless, and had lost his appetite, and despite the best efforts of our vet, he wasn’t getting any better. I uploaded a detailed list of symptoms with pictures and asked ChatGPT what could be wrong with him, describing where we live and the current climate, etc. ChatGPT suggested I check him out for a heartworm parasite. The diagnostic test was positive, my fur-baby was started on the right meds and was back on his feet in no time".