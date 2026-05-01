Building laptops for content creators: How the Asus ProArt P16 provides cutting edge performance in the age of AI

That said, Mehta is candid about the current state of AI hardware. "Most creative applications still rely heavily on the GPU’s cores for the heavy lifting.” However, the NPU is where the efficiency lies. It handles the “background” AI—noise cancellation during a client call, background blur, or the local organization of files. For example, ASUS also packs in StoryCube, an AI-driven media hub that uses the NPU to automatically tag and categorize footage.