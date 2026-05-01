Building laptops for content creators: How the Asus ProArt P16 provides cutting edge performance in the age of AI

For years, the only way to get workstation-class performance in a portable form factor was to buy a gaming laptop. You put up with the aggressive "gamer" aesthetics—the neon RGB lighting and the bulky, tank-like chassis—because that was the only way to get the necessary horsepower.
Today, that category is being quietly rewritten as hardware makers recognise that a growing share of their most demanding users aren’t gamers at all—they’re creators.
And this isn’t just a marketing pivot.
During a recent conversation with Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Product and Marketing Head for Consumer PC & Gaming at ASUS India, the scale of this transition became clear. "Post-COVID, people started monetizing their creative content," Mehta says. "They bought gaming devices because dedicated creator devices weren't available, but those machines weren't fine-tuned for the creative front-end".
Rise of the Orange Economy
The term “orange economy” is no longer a fringe buzzword. Platforms reward engagement, brands seek creator partnerships, and micro-entrepreneurship in content has become a viable income stream.
It has also found a place in the government’s economic vision, with the Union Budget earlier this year outlining policy frameworks and incentives to recognize creative industries as ecosystem drivers.
Mehta too points to a staggering demographic shift: approximately 377 million Gen Z individuals are entering the workforce and within this group, the government estimates between 2.5 to 3 million professional content creators who are expected to contribute significantly to the GDP.