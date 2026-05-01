Building laptops for content creators: How the Asus ProArt P16 provides cutting edge performance in the age of AI

For years, the only way to get workstation-class performance in a portable form factor was to buy a gaming laptop. You put up with the aggressive "gamer" aesthetics—the neon RGB lighting and the bulky, tank-like chassis—because that was the only way to get the necessary horsepower.
For years, the only way to get workstation-class performance in a portable form factor was to buy a gaming laptop. You put up with the aggressive "gamer" aesthetics—the neon RGB lighting and the bulky, tank-like chassis—because that was the only way to get the necessary horsepower.
Today, that category is being quietly rewritten as hardware makers recognise that a growing share of their most demanding users aren’t gamers at all—they’re creators.
Today, that category is being quietly rewritten as hardware makers recognise that a growing share of their most demanding users aren’t gamers at all—they’re creators.
And this isn’t just a marketing pivot.
During a recent conversation with Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Product and Marketing Head for Consumer PC & Gaming at ASUS India, the scale of this transition became clear. "Post-COVID, people started monetizing their creative content," Mehta says. "They bought gaming devices because dedicated creator devices weren't available, but those machines weren't fine-tuned for the creative front-end".
Rise of the Orange Economy
The term “orange economy” is no longer a fringe buzzword. Platforms reward engagement, brands seek creator partnerships, and micro-entrepreneurship in content has become a viable income stream.
It has also found a place in the government’s economic vision, with the Union Budget earlier this year outlining policy frameworks and incentives to recognize creative industries as ecosystem drivers.
Mehta too points to a staggering demographic shift: approximately 377 million Gen Z individuals are entering the workforce and within this group, the government estimates between 2.5 to 3 million professional content creators who are expected to contribute significantly to the GDP.
Out of the roughly 1.2 million gaming devices currently in the market, ASUS estimates that nearly 30-35% were actually purchased by creators.
This "unknowing" adoption of gaming hardware for creative work has highlighted a gap: gamers care about frames per second (FPS) and low latency, but creators care about colour accuracy, rendering speeds, and workflow stability.
The Practical Contours of Creator Hardware
I recent reviewed the new ProArt P16 (H7606W) laptop from ASUS, and a few practical patterns emerge for anyone thinking about buying a “creator” laptop.
First, AI acceleration is not optional. Generative AI tools for content development, image manipulation, speech-to-text, and on-device assistances are now part of everyday creative workflows. On-device NPUs and the AI cores of the on-board NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU reduce round-trip latency—and for creators who iterate rapidly, that immediacy is productivity.
Plus, memory and VRAM now determine how fluidly creators can work. The P16’s spec sheet, for example, with 64GB LPDDR5X and up to 24GB GDDR7 VRAM is not about bragging rights. It directly influences a typical creative flow. In terms of display as well, a 4K OLED panel with dependable colour fidelity is not a luxury anymore.
Finally, I/O and connectivity are underrated. Fast SD readers, USB4, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and WiFi 7 matter when you need to ingest footage, stream a live session or upload a draft simultaneously. A modern creator laptop requires a sophisticated I/O stack, and often, that makes all the difference.
A recurring theme in my discussion with Mehta was the “death of the bulk.” For a gamer, a laptop often stays “parked” on a desk, essentially acting as a portable desktop. But creators are mobile; they are mostly out and about. They want that specs sheet, but with a leaner chassis.
Of course, devices that check all these boxes don’t come cheap. At a starting price of ₹3,59,990, a laptop like the ProArt P16 is an investment in a profession, rather than just a hobby.
The AI Imperative
The most significant change in the last year or so was the arrival of the “AI PCs” designed to optimally run AI tasks locally. This new category of laptops, like the ProArt P16, include an NPU—a dedicated AI processor, specifically designed to take some of the load off your computer’s CPU (primary processor) and GPU (graphics processor) when running AI-related workloads.
That said, Mehta is candid about the current state of AI hardware. "Most creative applications still rely heavily on the GPU’s cores for the heavy lifting.” However, the NPU is where the efficiency lies. It handles the “background” AI—noise cancellation during a client call, background blur, or the local organization of files. For example, ASUS also packs in StoryCube, an AI-driven media hub that uses the NPU to automatically tag and categorize footage.
There’s a temptation to treat AI as a cloud-only story; models live on remote servers, and devices are mere terminals. That’s true for many consumer experiences, but creators are different. They push files, timelines, and models to the limit, and hence need local inference for generative tools to enable low-latency interactivity.
The result is a hybrid demand profile: Sustained CPU and GPU throughput for rendering, encoding, and real-time previews, large, fast memory and storage to hold multi-track timelines and scratch assets, as well as specialised AI accelerators (NPUs) for on-device model inference.
That combination matters because creators rarely optimise for a single benchmark. They need responsiveness while scrubbing timelines, predictable export times when deadlines loom, and local AI for tasks where privacy, latency or cost make cloud-only workflows impractical.
Hardware as Creative Infrastructure
The shift from “gaming” to “creator” labels is more than semantics. It reflects a market where creative output is both a craft and a business, and where hardware choices shape what creators can attempt, how fast they iterate, and how reliably they deliver.
For the millions of creators about to join the Indian economy, that balance might be the most important spec of all.
As the orange economy grows, the conversation about creator hardware will move from specs to outcomes—how quickly a creator can go from idea to publishable work, and how reliably that work meets professional standards.
Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.