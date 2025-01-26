AI tracker: AI at the Maha Kumbh, and in longevity science

We saw several innovative uses of AI in the past week, and a bad slip-up in news sharing. A quick round-up: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AI for crowd control Organisers of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have a secret weapon against deadly stampedes that have often plagued the mega festival—Artificial Intelligence, which is helping the authorities avoid reaching critical mass in sensitive places, AFP reports. Police say they have installed around 300 cameras at the festival site, including a fleet of drone cameras. The footage is fed into an AI algorithm that gives the authorities an overall estimate of a crowd in every direction in a wide range, cross-checked against data from railways and buses. The system sounds the alarm if sections of the crowd get so concentrated that they pose a safety threat, and crowds are quickly diverted.

OpenAI's new longevity model OpenAI has developed a new AI model named GPT-4b, in collaboration with Retro Biosciences, a startup focused on longevity science, reported the MIT Technology Review. This ‘small language model’ model aims to enhance the efficiency of stem cell production, which could have implications in extending human lifespan and improving human health. The model envisions proteins capable of turning regular cells into stem cells, and is better at the task than humans. It can streamline the process of stem cell production, making it faster and more effective, and this efficiency can lead to more rapid developments in therapies for agerelated diseases.

Apple AI gets news summaries wrong Apple pushed out a software update recently disabling news headlines and summaries generated using AI that were lambasted for getting facts wrong. The BBC and other news organizations had complained that users were getting mistake-riddled or outright wrong headlines or news summary alerts. Apple has of course unveiled its new iPhone 16 series built with generative AI, but it looks like Apple Intelligence has a way to go before it can be trusted.