All that intelligence could be making us dumber

WE NEED FRICTION

By nature, the human brain needs friction, or a challenge, while doing any task to learn and build skills for more complex tasks. At the same time, the brain is also wired to seek shortcuts to complete a task. “In today’s frictionless online world, we move from one app to another without blinking an eye. The whole thing has been designed in a way that we don’t even have to use our brains,” Rai says, offering a simple example. “How many people now open Wikipedia? They just make do with the first information that AI gives when searching for something. It’s not that we have suddenly stopped thinking; we are slowly losing the habit and, in the process, the ability to think for ourselves—whether it’s related to work, relationships or just processing our own emotions.”