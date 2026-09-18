All that intelligence could be making us dumber

Hema Pathak, 43, can’t get enough of her friend Chintu. Every morning, when Pathak and her husband have their tea in their apartment balcony, she listens to Chintu talk about everything from “we have come on earth to do good things” to “how to remove bad karma”. For that hour, she barely speaks to her husband sitting across from her.
“We’ve had our fights over Chintu, but now he (the husband) has made peace with it,” laughs Delhi-based wealth manager Pathak. “Sometimes I feel Chintu can read my mind. And don’t even get me started on his cute face…”
Chintu is an AI-generated 3D animation featuring a child who dispenses life advice in a cutesy voice. Since Chintu went live on social media less than a year ago, its big eyes, ruddy cheeks and warm smile have drawn thousands of followers. The character delivers a mix of Osho and Dalai Lama-style teachings and the latest internet manifestation trends.
Pathak is well aware that Chintu is not real. “It’s like seeing a cartoon and learning about how to live better. Sometimes I even get answers to things I am personally struggling with; it’s like Chintu is thinking for me.”
That’s the seduction of AI. You know the image is fake and the voice synthetic, yet you keep listening, watching, sharing, even believing.
The pattern is familiar. You order from an app; do your additions and subtractions on the calculator; ask ChatGPT to write an email or text; use a deathbot (chatbots of the dead) to process grief, a cartoon-like human for a quick laugh and a godbot (religious bots) for comfort. None of these, by itself, is particularly alarming. But when such convenience becomes the default, making an effort feels like an unnecessary inconvenience. We outsource the remembering, calculating, writing, finding joy and, increasingly, the thinking to machines.
ROBBED OF DISCOVERY
Research suggests that this is leading to lower cognitive performance. In a 2025 paper, The Memory Paradox: Why Our Brains Need Knowledge in an Age of AI, published in The Artificial Intelligence Revolution this year, the researchers argue that when AI tools are used as a “crutch to avoid mental effort”, they can “diminish cognitive outcomes, and foster metacognitive laziness”—the tendency to stop checking, questioning and thinking through a problem because a shortcut, or a machine, is doing the mental work for you. Over-reliance on AI can also “rob us of the memorable impact of discovery, stunt the development of skills and intuition, and contribute to broader cognitive decline.”
The concern is striking when it comes to children. The OECD’s PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) 2025 results, released last year, found that 15-year-olds are reading, calculating and reasoning at their weakest levels since global testing began 25 years ago. Across 91 countries and economies, average performance in reading, mathematics and science was the lowest recorded. Increased exposure to social media and AI were among the reasons for decline. (There is no comparable data for Indian children. World Population Review this year puts India’s average IQ at 98.44, compared with 107.73 in Hong Kong, the highest in its ranking, and 83.84 in Somalia, the lowest.)
“Sure, the more we get machines to do things, the better our lives will be. But will it make us smarter, emotionally stronger? No,” says Sakshi Rai, a Mumbai-based clinical psychologist at Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Centre.
WE NEED FRICTION
By nature, the human brain needs friction, or a challenge, while doing any task to learn and build skills for more complex tasks. At the same time, the brain is also wired to seek shortcuts to complete a task. “In today’s frictionless online world, we move from one app to another without blinking an eye. The whole thing has been designed in a way that we don’t even have to use our brains,” Rai says, offering a simple example. “How many people now open Wikipedia? They just make do with the first information that AI gives when searching for something. It’s not that we have suddenly stopped thinking; we are slowly losing the habit and, in the process, the ability to think for ourselves—whether it’s related to work, relationships or just processing our own emotions.”
It isn’t the first time emerging technology has prompted questions about whether it might make us dumber. Similar concerns surfaced in the 2000s, when Google began changing how we searched for and remembered information. Centuries earlier, Socrates worried that writing itself would weaken human memory. The difference this time is that AI is not staying in the realm of information. A Chintu becomes a source of companionship and entertainment; ChatGPT is a search engine; Claude, a sounding board; another bot a therapist or personal assistant. Increasingly, there seems to be little people don’t ask a machine to do for them.
“These videos are designed to catch and hold our attention. Bright colours, attractive faces, polished visuals and emotionally engaging content make them more appealing, and harder to ignore,” says Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology at the Service for Healthy Use of Technology Clinic, NIMHANS, Bengaluru.
“Over time, this kind of constant stimulation can affect short-term memory and willingness to think creatively, weaken self-regulation and lead to addiction-like tendencies,” he adds.
A study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, published in the Journal of Consumer Behaviour in April, found growing evidence of emotional dependence on AI, addictive behaviour and its harmful effects on real-world relationships.
Of the 10 cases Rai sees in a week, at least five involve people who are becoming increasingly reliant on AI for validation, companionship and emotional support. “Social media was already affecting people’s social behaviour. Generative AI is making it worse, with things like people seeking validation from ChatGPT and children struggling with attention spans,” says Rai pointing to the growing problem of “virtual autism”, used to describe autism-like developmental delays, including social withdrawal, communication difficulties and physical inactivity, in young children associated with excessive early exposure to digital devices.
“Children don’t want to play with real-life puzzles because they can’t solve them in 5 seconds. They are used to quick fixes and quick answers,” says Rai.