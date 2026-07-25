Open AI agent goes rogue One of the greatest selling points for artificial intelligence agents seem to be how they will become very powerful and take over the world. This horror story is perversely the very thing that tech companies are riding to greater valuations. It should also be noted that stories of AI going rogue come from updates from the companies themselves. The latest in this line of newsbreaks is that some advanced Open AI models recently escaped controlled conditions during a security test, and went on to hack a start-up.

According to the company, this this agent was powerful enough to be able to do its work alone, without human interactions. While the agent was being tested in a controlled environment, it found enough weaknesses to escape, and hacked an AI start-up called Hugging Face. Open AI has called this “unprecedented” and are investigating this breach.

The carbon cost of AI data centres While the theme of “AI going rogue” is all very exciting and sci-fi, a more real and present danger comes from the high environmental cost of electricity-guzzling AI data centres. Of course, this isn’t something that tech companies would like to focus on, and so official company data is usually quite thin on the ground. However, according to a recent report in The Guardian, Google, Amazon and Microsoft’s combined carbon emissions soared to 119m mTCO2e (metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) in the 2025-26 financial year. This was up from about 101m mTCO2e in the previous year. For context, last year’s emissions was about the size of Czechia’s 2024 carbon emissions.

The reason for such high emissions is, of course, mostly due to the creation of new datacentres to meet a rising demand for cloud services, the report says. The need for this is accelerating due to the need to store larger amounts of data, train and run AI agents and for running internet servers. Over the past financial year, Microsoft’s carbon emissions rose by 25%, Google’s by 18% and Amazon’s by 16%.