AI tracker: AI deepfakes are pushing bogus cures

Nuclear-powered AI, OpenAI’s collab with countries and more AI news this week:

Pseudo signs “Your husband can’t get it up?” Anthony Fauci, former director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears to ask in a TikTok video promoting a prostate supplement. But the clip is a deepfake, AFP reports. There is a surge of “AI doctor” avatars and audio tracks on social media platforms that promote questionable sexual remedies, dietary supplements and weight loss products. Some of these videos, many with millions of views, peddle testosterone-boosting concoctions made from ingredients such as lemon, ginger and garlic. Many manipulated videos are created from existing ones, modified with AI-generated voices and lip-synced to match what the altered voice says. Researchers say this creates unique challenges for policing AI-generated content, requiring novel solutions and more sophisticated detection tools.

Nuclear power to feed AI Google is partnering with Elementl Power on three project sites for advanced nuclear energy as the energy required to power burgeoning AI projects rises sharply, AP reported. Google will provide capital for the projects, which will each produce 600 megawatts of power capacity. U.S. states have been positioning themselves to meet the tech industry’s power needs by expanding subsidies and gutting regulatory obstacles.

OpenAI wants to help countries build AI OpenAI has announced an initiative to help countries build their own AI infrastructures. The San Francisco tech firm’s move to put its technology at the heart of national AI platforms around the world comes as it faces competition from Chinese rival DeepSeek. “It’s clear to everyone now that this kind of infrastructure is going to be the backbone of future economic growth and national development,” OpenAI said in a blog post. The OpenAI for Countries initiative was launched under the auspices of a Stargate drive announced by U.S. President Donald Trump to invest up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States. “We’ve heard from many countries asking for help in building out similar AI infrastructure,” OpenAI said.