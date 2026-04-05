AI News Tracker: Google launches open AI Gemma 4 models, OpenAI buys a talkshow, Anthropic buys a biotech startup

Google releases ‘open AI’ Gemma 4 Once upon a time, it was hoped that all AI models would be free—they’d be focused more on the public good than on making profits. That utopian idea has died a quiet death, but the dream of open source AI tools hasn’t gone away. A few days ago Google unveiled Gemma 4, that can be downloaded and shaped by developers using an Apache 2.0 license. Gemma 4’s models can handle coding, complex reasoning and real-world tasks. They are also supposed to be light enough to be run on laptops and phones. There are four sizes to the models, and analysts believe that being open, these models can run directly on devices, and perhaps even without requiring an internet connection.

OpenAI buys a tech talkshow From open AI to OpenAI, and the company has bought the popular tech talkshow TBPN, marking its entry into the media business. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but OpenAI sees the acquisition as a means to shape a positive narrative about ChatGPT and CEO Sam Altman. The talkshow, hosted by John Coogan and Jordi Hays is known for its industry interviews, and is closely followed by Silicon Valley insiders. Altman is known to be a fan of the show, and his association with Coogan is an old one, including when Coogan was at Y Combinator, a startup incubator where Altman was president. OpenAI insists that TBPN will operate with full editorial freedom, but the company’s chief of strategy, Fidji Simo also said the acquisition will help the company engage better with the public about AGI.