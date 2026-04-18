AI News Tracker: Is Meta making an AI Mark Zuckerberg for the company's employees to talk to?

An AI Mark Zuckerberg? What do you do when you want to be able to available to your employees for conversations, but you are also Mark Zuckerberg? Well, the Meta boss will soon be available to via his AI avatar. According to reports, Meta is working on creating an AI version of Zuckerberg that can answer all queries from the company’s employees. To this end, the AI clone is being trained on Zuckerberg’s public statements, Meta company policies and, to make it believable, his mannerisms as well.

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India has the second largest number of AI researchers globally According to a study by Stanford University published last week, India has the second largest number of identified AI authors and inventors after the US. The Stanford institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) published the AI Index 2026 report on 13 April. It found that while 220,520 AI authors and inventors were from the US, India came second with 50,460. Germany had the third largest number of such identified researchers at 48,520. The study also found that despite having the largest number of researchers, the number of AI scholars moving to the US has been slowing quite dramatically over time—down by 89% since 2017, and by another 80% in just the past year. Meanwhile, India had the largest net outflow of AI talent in 2025.

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