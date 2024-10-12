AI tracker: Video rules this week with Meta, Google updates

The Tesla robotaxi reveal, Meta’s new text-to-video model and more AI news

Published12 Oct 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Meta Movie Gen will allow users to create realistic-looking videos from still photos
NEXT GEN AI VIDEOS WITH META’S MOVIE GEN

Meta recently unveiled its Movie Gen AI model, which uses simple text inputs to produce custom videos and sounds, edit existing videos and transform images into short clips. Using Movie Gen, users can create high-definition videos at different aspect ratios and edit videos by adding or taking away elements, or by adding sound and background music. Users can also upload an image of themselves and have Movie Gen create a custom video “that preserve(s) human identity and motion”. In a blog post, Meta said while its first wave of generative AI work started with the Make-A-Scene series of models and a second wave with the Llama Image foundation models, Movie Gen is its “third wave, combining all of these modalities and enabling further fine-grained control.” Should the world get ready for more sophisticated deep-fakes?

TESLA’S ROBOTAXI REVEAL THIS WEEK?

Tesla's invite for the event

This Thursday, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is set to host an event linked to Tesla robotaxis in Los Angeles. Titled ‘We, Robot’, the much-hyped event will take place at the Warner Brothers studio in the city. Musk has not said much about what will exactly be revealed at the event, raising speculation sky-high in the tech community. The event, which was originally supposed to take place earlier this year in August, was postponed “to make some important changes that I think would improve the vehicle,” Musk had said at the time. Even as self-driving technology faces regulatory pushback in the US and other markets, Musk has asserted that “once we demonstrate that something is safe enough or significantly safer than human, we find that regulators are supportive of deployment.”

MORE AI IN GOOGLE SEARCH

Google is incorporating more artificial intelligence into its search engine. It will enable people to voice questions about images and organize an entire page of results using voice commands, and is going to incorporate more news links into its AI-driven summaries, called ‘AI Overviews’, which have raised fears among digital news publishers that fewer people would click on search links to their websites. The company has also released a new feature that will allow people to search the internet by taking a video.

 

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 11:48 AM IST
