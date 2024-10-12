AI tracker: Video rules this week with Meta, Google updates

NEXT GEN AI VIDEOS WITH META’S MOVIE GEN Meta recently unveiled its Movie Gen AI model, which uses simple text inputs to produce custom videos and sounds, edit existing videos and transform images into short clips. Using Movie Gen, users can create high-definition videos at different aspect ratios and edit videos by adding or taking away elements, or by adding sound and background music. Users can also upload an image of themselves and have Movie Gen create a custom video “that preserve(s) human identity and motion". In a blog post, Meta said while its first wave of generative AI work started with the Make-A-Scene series of models and a second wave with the Llama Image foundation models, Movie Gen is its “third wave, combining all of these modalities and enabling further fine-grained control." Should the world get ready for more sophisticated deep-fakes? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TESLA’S ROBOTAXI REVEAL THIS WEEK?

Tesla's invite for the event

This Thursday, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is set to host an event linked to Tesla robotaxis in Los Angeles. Titled 'We, Robot', the much-hyped event will take place at the Warner Brothers studio in the city. Musk has not said much about what will exactly be revealed at the event, raising speculation sky-high in the tech community. The event, which was originally supposed to take place earlier this year in August, was postponed "to make some important changes that I think would improve the vehicle," Musk had said at the time. Even as self-driving technology faces regulatory pushback in the US and other markets, Musk has asserted that "once we demonstrate that something is safe enough or significantly safer than human, we find that regulators are supportive of deployment."