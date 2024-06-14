AI Tracker: This chatbot that lets you meet your virtual future self

A chatbot to speak to your virtual future self Would you make better decisions about investments, your health and life, if you spoke to your 60-year-old self? Researchers at the MIT Media Lab have developed a web-based chat platform that seeks to help users develop more long-term thinking and behavior by strengthening their relationship with a relatable yet virtual version of their future selves, the project’s website explains. According to an overview of the FutureYou project, the conversation with the future self is generated in real-time via a large language model that has been personalized based on a pre-intervention survey assessing user future goals and personal qualities. The personalized generative AI tool cannot predict specific details about a user’s future life but aims to paint a realistic picture of what their future life could be like.

Experiment with neural networks with this AI kit Raspberry Pi users can now play with neural networks, artificial intelligence and machine learning with a new AI kit. Launched earlier this month, the AI Kit (in photo), used with the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, allows users to build complex AI vision applications, running in real time, with low latency and low power requirements. Costing $70 (approximately ₹5,847), the kit has been developed by Raspberry AI in collaboration with Hailo, a company that specializes in AI processors.

AI call recording coming to iPhone AI-powered call recordings are making their way to the iPhone, thanks to Apple's personal intelligence system, Apple Intelligence. Announced at its latest Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino, California, Apple says users can now record, transcribe, and summarise audio in the Notes and Phone apps. When a recording is initiated while on a call, participants are automatically notified, and once the call ends, Apple Intelligence will generate a summary to help recall key points.