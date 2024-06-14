AI Tracker: This chatbot that lets you meet your virtual future self

MIT Media Lab’s FutureYou project takes personalized generative AI to a different level

Team Lounge
First Published08:00 AM IST
Researchers at the MIT Media Lab have developed a web-based chat platform that seeks to help users develop more long-term thinking and behavior by strengthening their relationship with a relatable yet virtual version of their future selves.
Researchers at the MIT Media Lab have developed a web-based chat platform that seeks to help users develop more long-term thinking and behavior by strengthening their relationship with a relatable yet virtual version of their future selves.(Courtesy: MIT Media Lab)

A chatbot to speak to your virtual future self 

Would you make better decisions about investments, your health and life, if you spoke to your 60-year-old self? Researchers at the MIT Media Lab have developed a web-based chat platform that seeks to help users develop more long-term thinking and behavior by strengthening their relationship with a relatable yet virtual version of their future selves, the project’s website explains. According to an overview of the FutureYou project, the conversation with the future self is generated in real-time via a large language model that has been personalized based on a pre-intervention survey assessing user future goals and personal qualities. The personalized generative AI tool cannot predict specific details about a user’s future life but aims to paint a realistic picture of what their future life could be like.

Also read: WWDC 2024: Everything you want to know about Apple Intelligence

Experiment with neural networks with this AI kit

Raspberry Pi users can now play with neural networks, artificial intelligence and machine learning with a new AI kit. Launched earlier this month, the AI Kit (in photo), used with the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, allows users to build complex AI vision applications, running in real time, with low latency and low power requirements. Costing $70 (approximately 5,847), the kit has been developed by Raspberry AI in collaboration with Hailo, a company that specializes in AI processors.

Also read: Is it time to get your child a smartwatch?

AI call recording coming to iPhone

AI-powered call recordings are making their way to the iPhone, thanks to Apple’s personal intelligence system, Apple Intelligence. Announced at its latest Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino, California, Apple says users can now record, transcribe, and summarise audio in the Notes and Phone apps. When a recording is initiated while on a call, participants are automatically notified, and once the call ends, Apple Intelligence will generate a summary to help recall key points.

AI Tracker follows trends and developments in the world of artificial intelligence.

Also read: Apple iPad Pro M4 review: Can the iPad finally replace your laptop?

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeLoungeBusiness of LifeAI Tracker: This chatbot that lets you meet your virtual future self

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

305.00
03:37 AM | 14 JUN 2024
4.05 (1.35%)

Ambuja Cements

689.95
03:37 AM | 14 JUN 2024
25.65 (3.86%)

Tata Steel

183.00
03:37 AM | 14 JUN 2024
0.5 (0.27%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

276.70
03:37 AM | 14 JUN 2024
0.15 (0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,229.00-212.00
    Chennai
    73,658.00288.00
    Delhi
    73,444.00289.00
    Kolkata
    73,229.00432.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Lounge

    More From Popular in Lounge
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue