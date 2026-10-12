AI News Tracker: Satya Nadella wants AI oversight as ‘emergency brake’ and a Nikon photo prize is disqualified

Satya Nadella’s AI warning The AI bosses seem to be ricocheting between pumping in ever more money into developing smarter agents and issuing grave public warnings about AI. A couple of days ago, it was the turn of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to warn against the headlong rush to develop smarter AI without adequate safeguards. In a lengthy Twitter/X post, Nadella wrote that, “…it’s time to step back and assess the trust architecture for this new era. We simply can’t outsource responsibility for what intelligence does on our behalf. A model provider’s assurances do not relieve us of this responsibility.” He added that AI companies need to presume that all models that they develop are “compromised”, and therefore needs an “emergency break”. According to Nadella, that brake is human control and input, where authorized persons can always shut down a model if need be.

AI as an existential threat With all the AI doomsday predictions, it is hardly surprising that artificial intelligence is now on everybody’s list as a potential threat to human civilization. A new report from The Lancet bears this out. Titled Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health, the report lists 17 major health threats facing humans this century, including climate change, nuclear war, the misuse of AI and cuts in international aid. It also states that these threats are all connected, and can be tackled at the same time. “Malicious use of AI, including bioweapons, and nuclear conflict with nuclear famine carry risks of extinction in the next 75 years,” the report says.