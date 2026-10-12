AI News Tracker: Satya Nadella wants AI oversight as ‘emergency brake’ and a Nikon photo prize is disqualified

Satya Nadella’s AI warning The AI bosses seem to be ricocheting between pumping in ever more money into developing smarter agents and issuing grave public warnings about AI. A couple of days ago, it was the turn of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to warn against the headlong rush to develop smarter AI without adequate safeguards. In a lengthy Twitter/X post, Nadella wrote that, “…it’s time to step back and assess the trust architecture for this new era. We simply can’t outsource responsibility for what intelligence does on our behalf. A model provider’s assurances do not relieve us of this responsibility.” He added that AI companies need to presume that all models that they develop are “compromised”, and therefore needs an “emergency break”. According to Nadella, that brake is human control and input, where authorized persons can always shut down a model if need be.

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AI as an existential threat With all the AI doomsday predictions, it is hardly surprising that artificial intelligence is now on everybody’s list as a potential threat to human civilization. A new report from The Lancet bears this out. Titled Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health, the report lists 17 major health threats facing humans this century, including climate change, nuclear war, the misuse of AI and cuts in international aid. It also states that these threats are all connected, and can be tackled at the same time. “Malicious use of AI, including bioweapons, and nuclear conflict with nuclear famine carry risks of extinction in the next 75 years,” the report says.

Prize winning photo is found to be AI On social media, it is not uncommon to come across people who doubt the veracity of almost any photo or video, alleging them to be made using AI. This erosion of trust is further solidified when prize winning photos are found to have been AI generated. This was recently the case when Nikon had to disqualify the winner of the company’s Small World in Motion scientific photography competition, which rewards microscopic images and videos taken with powerful microscopes. This year’s winner, by Chinese scientist Dr Ning Xu, purported to be a video of tiny cilia in the air passage of a child suffering from a respiratory condition. When other scientists who work in the same area raised concerns that the video seemed fake, the winner admitted that he had used AI in its creation, but argued that even then, it didn’t breach the competition’s criteria. Nikon has disqualified the entry.

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