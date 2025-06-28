AI tracker: Tesla robotaxis hit the road and other AI news

Tesla launches its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, but faces fierce competition from Waymo and Zoox. Meanwhile, Deezer flags AI-generated music to protect artists' royalties, and OpenAI's new hardware venture encounters legal challenges. The race for AI innovation is heating up.

Austin becomes a hub for robotaxis Tesla began offering robotaxi services recently in the US city of Austin, Texas. “Super congratulations to the @Tesla_AI software & chip design teams on a successful @Robotaxi launch!!” Musk posted on X. The kickoff will employ the Model Y sport utility vehicle rather than Tesla’s much-touted Cybercab, which is still under development. Tesla is deploying only 10 to 20 vehicles initially, aiming to show its cars can safely navigate real-world traffic. It’s not the only robotaxi currently cruising the streets of Austin. Waymo, the driverless-car unit from Alphabet is scaling up in the city through a partnership with Uber, while Amazon’s Zoox is also testing there, Bloomberg reported.

Deezer starts flagging AI-generated music

Music streaming app Deezer

French streaming service Deezer is now alerting users when they come across music identified as completely generated by artificial intelligence, AFP reported. Deezer said in January that it was receiving uploads of 10,000 AI tracks a day, doubling to over 20,000 in an April statement—or around 18% of all music added to the platform. The company “wants to make sure that royalties supposed to go to artists aren’t being taken away” by tracks generated from a brief text prompt typed into a music generator like Suno or Udio, the company said. AI tracks are not being removed from Deezer’s library, but instead are demonetised to avoid unfairly reducing human musicians’ royalties. Albums containing tracks suspected of being created in this way are now flagged with a notice reading “content generated by AI”.

OpenAI's AI hardware hits a snag A budding partnership between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and legendary iPhone designer Jony Ive to develop a new artificial intelligence hardware product has hit a legal snag after a US judge ruled they must temporarily stop marketing the new venture. OpenAI last month announced it was buying io Products, a product and engineering company co-founded by Ive, but it quickly faced a trademark complaint from a startup with a similarly sounding name, IYO, which is also developing AI hardware that it had pitched to Altman’s personal investment firm and Ive’s design firm in 2022.