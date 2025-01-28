Always-listening AI gadgets are here, but should you trust them?
SummaryWearable AI devices that listen to and make sense of your conversations are here, helping you build a second mind of sorts, but some users and reseachers feel they could be a privacy nightmare
Memory is a fickle thing. You often forget the names of the people you met, your daily tasks, and incidents from your life. It is easy to believe that if you remembered all of these things, you would be more productive or have a better social life. A new hoard of AI-powered gadgets wants to tap into that belief and build you a ‘second mind’.
These new wearables, whether in pendant or wristband form, promise that if you keep them around, allow them to listen to and transcribe all your conversations, they will form a long-term memory for you, which you can recall at any point in time.