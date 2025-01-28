Always-listening AI gadgets are here, but should you trust them?

Memory is a fickle thing. You often forget the names of the people you met, your daily tasks, and incidents from your life. It is easy to believe that if you remembered all of these things, you would be more productive or have a better social life. A new hoard of AI-powered gadgets wants to tap into that belief and build you a ‘second mind’.

These new wearables, whether in pendant or wristband form, promise that if you keep them around, allow them to listen to and transcribe all your conversations, they will form a long-term memory for you, which you can recall at any point in time.

These are personal AI companions: gadgets like the Bee Computer, Limitless Pendant, Friend pendant, Plaud AI Pin, Pocket and Omi, may vary in their form factors but perform more or less the same functions. They have mics that listen to you, transcribe your conversations, and provide entertainment such as telling jokes or insights like action items from a meeting. Some of them also allow you to ask questions in natural language, such as “When is my upcoming road trip planned for?" or “Who are the people I mentioned in my conversation last afternoon?"

Companies are looking at the combination of AI and hardware from different lenses, including productivity and companionship. For instance, Bee, founded by former Twitter/X employees Maria de Lourdes Zollo and Ethan Sutin, aims to be a personal companion in both capacities. The app, paired with a pill-shaped device that can be used as a wristband or a clip on, automatically lists tasks for you from the transcription, registers new facts about you to know and remember more information, and also shows memories from the past.

Friend, on the other hand, is just a thin layer to interact with AI on your phone. The company’s founder, Avi Shifferman, positions it more as a round-shaped necklet toy companion you can talk to and get replies in the form of texts from the AI.

Closer home, an Indian startup called NeoSapien, founded in 2024 and based in Bengaluru, has developed a similar pendant-styled hardware called the Neo 1. It appeared on the prime-time TV show Shark Tank recently. Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder of NeoSapien, says that the company is trying to differentiate from others by analyzing the user's emotions and giving them insights about how their conversation or meeting went. For instance, you can ask the Neo 1 questions like “Came out of a tough meeting. How did I do?" and it will answer with feedback like “you showed persistence in closing the deal but you could have been more assertive." The device can also send you auto-alerts of to-dos created from your conversations.

Priced at ₹9,999, buyers get a free one-year subscription to the companion app when they purchase the device, after which they have to pay ₹499 a month subscription fee.

Saurabh Garg, a Mumbai-based user, is excited about the product. “I am a busy entrepreneur juggling many roles and tasks. I don’t have time to take notes, synthesize them and take actions according to them. Hardware like NeoSapien works really well for me because I can concentrate on having a conversation with another person instead of focusing on taking notes," says Garg. Batch 1 of the Neo 1 has sold out, and the company is currently taking pre-orders for Batch 2.

Privacy concerns

One of the biggest concerns here is privacy. These companies are staying within the limits of legal boundaries by not storing recordings of your conversations but merely transcriptions. However, a lot of these devices transcribe all your conversations unless you specifically mute them.

Chintal Thakker, a Gujarat-based lawyer, is not sure he wants these kinds of gadgets around him. “We discuss a lot of sensitive topics in my line of work. I don’t want a device listening to me all the time in my personal and professional settings. Something about these gadgets is really unsettling," he says.

While you might have given consent to transcribe what you say, the onus of obtaining consent from other folks is on you. Given there are multiple professional tools to record and transcribe meetings, these devices might find a place in a professional environment, but in a personal space, a lot of folks might feel uncomfortable.

“Think of this device as the camera on your phone. If you are recording someone it is up to you to take consent from that person. We have a very prominent LED indicator on our device to notify people around you that the device is recording you," says NeoSapien’s Yadav.

Disha Verma, a Delhi-based privacy researcher, says that the consent mechanism on these devices is impractical and lazy — just enough to save them from legal troubles. Plus, she notes that these devices can act as surveillance tools. “In the simplest terms, a part of what these tools do is surveillance — a concept already difficult to measure, quantify, or even define in terms of benefits/harms. We can see surveillance in cases when two actors mistrust each other, or there is a tangible profit to be made by preemptive moves of the other party," explains Verma.

She also adds that there is not a lot of clarity around how these companies would use your data in terms of training their own AI. Currently, India’s data privacy rules are in the draft and consultation stages. At the moment, there is not a strong enough policy and legal framework in India to preserve the privacy of users to hold these companies accountable, she says.

With the advent of large language models (LLMs), it is easy to process large amounts of text. These new-age hardware companies have realized that there is a lot of untapped potential in converting speech to text and getting value out of it. But on the flip side of it, there are privacy concerns about having these devices constantly around you and giving them data you might not have wanted anyone to know. As always, buyer beware.

