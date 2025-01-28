Always-listening AI gadgets are here, but should you trust them?

Closer home, an Indian startup called NeoSapien, founded in 2024 and based in Bengaluru, has developed a similar pendant-styled hardware called the Neo 1. It appeared on the prime-time TV show Shark Tank recently. Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder of NeoSapien, says that the company is trying to differentiate from others by analyzing the user's emotions and giving them insights about how their conversation or meeting went. For instance, you can ask the Neo 1 questions like “Came out of a tough meeting. How did I do?" and it will answer with feedback like “you showed persistence in closing the deal but you could have been more assertive." The device can also send you auto-alerts of to-dos created from your conversations.